MSC Seascape Dining Options are Plentiful, But Specialty Restaurants Lead the Pack

Passengers sailing on MSC Seascape are spoiled for choice when it comes to enjoying food and beverages. The ship offers 11 dining venues (counting the aforementioned option in the MSC Yacht Club), and 20 bars and lounges.

The restaurants included in the cruise fare are the buffet-style Marketplace on Deck 16 and the three-level main dining room, comprised of Aegean (Deck 7 - Mykonos), Cala Jondal (Deck 6 - Ibiza) and The Green Wave (Deck 5 - Ilhabela).

Despite having different names and different decoration styles, the three restaurants in the main dining area offer the same menu. Breaking up the main dining room into individual restaurants goes a long way in maintaining good crowd control, as passengers are assigned one of the three specific restaurants throughout their voyage. But the regulation isn't strict by any means. You are welcome to try forego your assigned seating to try a different restaurant as a walk-in option.

There is a fourth restaurant on Deck 8 tied to the main dining experience called the Skyline Restaurant. However, it is exclusive to passengers who book an Aurea-level cabin (which is the highest level of inclusivity outside of the dedicated MSC Yacht Club rooms and suites).

The Marketplace Buffet & Restaurant is the regular choice for breakfast, lunch and dinner on any given day. It takes up more than half of Deck 19, so space is plentiful, and lines were never too long during our sailing. The Marketplace also features a look reminiscent of a Parisian bistro.

During our short time aboard, we sampled all five specialty restaurants: Kaito Sushi, Kaito Teppanyaki, HOLA! Tacos & Cantina, Ocean Cay and Butcher's Cut. As expected from eateries that require an additional fee, the food and service in these restaurants was noticeably superior.

Although reservations were required (and we found it best to have your butler manage the reservation for you if you're staying in the MSC Yacht Club; otherwise, you can use the MSC For Me app), we never had an issue securing a table, even when booking on the same day.

On our sailing, we especially enjoyed the steakhouse Butcher's Cut, which is also the most spacious of all the specialty restaurants, as well as the seafood restaurant Ocean Cay. But in truth, all five provided excellent experiences and choosing a favorite really does come down to your personal preferences.