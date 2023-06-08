(10 a.m. BST) – TUI Cruises launched its latest ship, Marella Voyager, in Málaga, Spain, on Wednesday with an evening of live music and celebrations – with popstar Becky Hill as headline act.

Hundreds of guests gathered on the pool deck for the countdown to the christening, which began with speeches by senior executives including Sebastian Ebel, CEO of TUI Group, and Chris Hackney, managing director of Marella Cruises.

Hackney pointed to the ship being “a long time in the making” – the project began during the pandemic – adding: “and there’s no better time to say we are back than with the launch of Marella Voyager.”

It was then the job of the ship’s two godmothers, Tatyana Olkhovska, chief purser at Marella Cruises, and Jacqui Nobile, senior destination services operations manager, to hit a big red button to release the ceremonial Champagne bottle.

Kept under wraps until kicking off her set, two-time Brit Awards winner, singer and songwriter Hill then delighted the crowd with a high-energy 45-minute performance. Her show was followed by a Coldplay tribute band and, at midnight, a dazzling display of fireworks lit up the sky to round off the night’s spectacles.

Cruise Critic got onboard for Marella Voyager's launch event, as well as a short sailing to Palma. Here are our first impressions.