(5 a.m. EDT) -- Onboard Carnival Venezia, the newest ship in the Carnival Cruise Line fleet, things look and feel noticeably different from the line's usual Fun Ships. After all, the ship was built and designed for Italy-based Costa Cruises as Costa Venezia and was destined for sailings out of China.

On paper, Carnival Venezia shouldn't really work -- an Italian ship, built for the Chinese market, then redesigned for the U.S. market.

But once your eyes get used to the faux marble columns, the gold balustrades, the rococo inlays and the Venetian artwork adorning every available space, you start noticing the clever touches that lean into this Italian-ness with typical Carnival flair: the first Guy's Burger Joint to feature a pizza burger (yes, really); Tomodoro, a Mexitalian taco restaurant; Amari, the Italian version of the Alchemy Bar but based around Italy's classic aperitifs; and a main dining room, Canal Grande, which features an actual gondola in the center of the room.

And you start thinking: "Hmm, well this is different, maybe this could be a blueprint for a new type of Carnival ship?" (Note: It is for the next Carnival Fun Italian Style ship, Carnival Firenze, launching next year).

We got onboard Carnival Venezia for a special one-off sailing from Barcelona to New York, where the ship will be based year-round, to find out what works and what doesn't onboard this new hybrid Fun Ship, where Italian design meets American favorites.