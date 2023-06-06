And If You're a New Cruiser, You Won't Be Alone

Don't worry if you are a cruise newbie. On this ship, the majority of passengers -- nearly 60% -- are also new cruisers, we were told by the hotel director. That's a high ratio of people just discovering what a vacation is like on the high seas (or at least the Florida Straits). We were also impressed with the ethnic diversity onboard.

What is bringing such a varied group of new cruisers in? The low fares, for one, as well as the easy time commitment. Most cruisers onboard are coming from places where they can drive, not only from South Florida but around the state. A healthy Heroes Sail Free offer for active military, first responders, law enforcement and educators is also a big draw (Although all those low fares do come with some caveats as we'll note below).

Another thing that we think appeals to new cruisers: Margaritaville at Sea carries no dress code. There's no formal night, and you can wear shorts anywhere on the ship. We loved seeing people enjoying their own vibe and feeling their own 'fits. You can choose to dress to impress in the dining room or club, or just show up as you want. It's nice to be able to be yourself.

Fun fact: When Margaritaville and Bahamas Paradise joined forces, the prevailing thought was that Jimmy Buffett fans who love the resorts and restaurants would give the ship a try. The reverse has actually happened, the hotel director told us: New cruisers are encountering the Margaritaville brand on the ship first, loving the Caribbean fun vibe and then going to the restaurants and hotels. It all works in a very symbiotic partnership.

It's also important who isn't new onboard: the crew. Margaritaville at Sea Paradise has many of the same crew that were on the Bahamas Paradise ships before, and to a person, all were helpful and cheerful. We received outstanding service from everyone, from our room steward who happily made up the sofa bed to our restaurant servers to our bartenders and waiters. It was refreshing to see such great service on a more inexpensive line.