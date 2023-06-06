And Off the Ship… An Extreme Hike in St Lucia

When I learned P&O Cruises offers a £94 excursion called "Climb the Pitons" (which includes lunch) the challenge was irresistible. There are two iconic Pitons – Gros Piton and Petit Piton – and we were hiking the taller 650m peak. We set off in a group of about forty, with several accompanying guides. It was stressed that the hike would be strenuous, sheer and we wouldn’t all necessarily make it. What we hadn’t bargained on was the unevenness of the terrain. There is a trail, but it’s NOT a path as you’d imagine. It’s more a relentless, altitude-gaining rock clamber. The climb is split into four stages, which increase in difficulty. Two people gave up at this point; the rest of us soldiered on. The last two stages are tough, especially for short legs. Imagine having to climb four stairs at a time and keep at it for forty-five minutes. Only the stairs are uneven, the heat overwhelming and if you’re little you have to keep hauling yourself up. It’s as much a workout for the arms as it is for the legs. No idea how, but after two hours of intense effort, huffing and puffing, we made it to the top. Never have I been so happy to reach a summit. Be warned the descent takes just as long and is challenging on the knees. This isn’t an excursion for the faint-hearted, but kudos to P&O Cruises for offering something so extreme. If you’re physically fit and fancy a memorable challenge, this is for you. Would we do it again? Never!