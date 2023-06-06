National Geographic Endurance is Built to Handle Rough Seas

Although several Lindblad vessels explore Antarctica, National Geographic Endurance was my top pick. One look at its profile, and you’ll notice that the bow is curved back rather than pointing forward. This innovative inverted or “X-bow” design enables the ship to part the waves instead of slamming into them, resulting in a much smoother ride. This efficiency not only increases passenger comfort but also cuts down travel time. Knowing the potential sea conditions we could face on the infamous Drake Passage, choosing Endurance was a no-brainer.

Endurance also has a Polar Class 5 designation (capable of cruising year-round in the Polar region and cutting through first-year ice), usually reserved for research vessels and patrol ships. A state-of-the-art propulsion and maneuvering system generates a quiet and nearly vibration-free environment, and a dynamic positioning system eliminates the need to drop anchors in sensitive waters. In short, it is the perfect ship for Antarctica.

Best of all, the ship is virtually brand new, as it was delivered in March 2020, days before the pandemic halted all cruising. Its interior is Scandinavia-inspired, with a minimalist design and neutral hues. As such, the staterooms and public areas are highly functional, uncluttered, and appealing to the eye.

We took meals in 270˚ restaurant, named for its wraparound views. Lectures and briefings are held in the Ice Lounge, with seating arranged in a circular format and plenty of TV monitors for unobstructed views. On the top deck is The Den, housing a second eatery and an observation lounge with a well-stocked library.

Other facilities include a gift shop, an oceanview sauna, a fitness center, and a yoga/stretch room. Outside, a wraparound deck provides plenty of space for scenery viewing. Two infinity-style whirlpools are located aft, but the neatest element is the two igloos that flank the pools. By day, they are a quiet retreat to lounge in and watch the views. By night, they are transformed into cozy sleeping quarters, available for guests (by reservation) to spend the night at no charge.