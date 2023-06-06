The country's myriad attractions, from jaw-dropping scenery and glorious landscapes to incredible wildlife and fascinating tribal culture. adds up to an intoxicating mix that is ideal to discover by ship, especially as many major attractions are on the coast or within easy reach of it.

Yet, despite such rich and untapped potential, South Africa has yet to hit the mainstream cruise market as few mass market lines offer voyages here.

Norwegian Cruise Line is one of the exceptions, having just finished an inaugural season of sailings in the region with Norwegian Jade , its first ship to homeport in Cape Town during December and January for round-trip departures exploring ports in South Africa and Namibia.

The company plans to follow this next winter by basing sister ship Norwegian Dawn for its "Extraordinary Journeys" itineraries, some of which will also include Mauritius and Madagascar.

Cruise Critic was able to get onboard Norwegian Jade for one of its 12-night Africa sailings last month (January), topped and tailed with an overnight stay in Cape Town.

Here's our verdict on a South Africa cruise on NCL's Norwegian Jade cruise ship: