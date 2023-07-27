(3 a.m. EDT) -- New York City received another choice for cruisers this week when Carnival's Italian-themed ship, Carnival Venezia, pulled into the Manhattan Cruise Terminal.

The 4,090-passenger ship, christened by comedian and former Tonight Show host Jay Leno Wednesday night, doesn't look or feel like your typical Carnival Cruise Line vessel. Formerly part of the Costa Cruises fleet, Carnival Venezia carries over many touches from that line under the rallying tagline "Carnival Fun, Italian Style."

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy said she felt that the ship's theme would resonate with people in the New York area, both those who are of Italian descent and those who simply love Italy.

"The bar is set high in New York," Duffy said during the indoor christening ceremony. "Tonight we celebrate all things Italian and all things New York."