Hallmark Channel Adds Second Christmas Cruise in November 2024

(Updated 9:30 a.m. ET) -- After the first one sold out in less than a day, Hallmark Channel’s first-ever Christmas-themed cruise will add a second departure date in November 2024 onboard Norwegian Gem.
The two sepecial themed cruise sailings are being organized by Sixthman, the promoter behind the Impractical Jokers, Walker Stalker and other fun-filled themed cruises. The first sailing, which sold out in hours, departs Miami for The Bahamas on November 5, 2024.
A new second sailing will depart from Miami for the Bahamas on November 17, 2024. Preference will be given to those already waitlisted for the sold-out sailing on November 5, and bookings open to the general public on August 7, 2023.
Highlights of this special Hallmark Channel holiday cruise will be a world premiere screening of the latest Hallmark Channel movie, "Countdown to Christmas," plus the chance to mingle with famous Hallmark stars who will be onboard for panel discussions and photo opportunities.
Norwegian Cruise Line’s 2,394-passenger ship will be decked out as a winter wonderful with the feel of a true-to-life Hallmark Christmas movie, with holiday-themed crafts, activities and further Christmas movies shown throughout the sailing.
Passengers can expect a Light the Night sailaway party and tree-lighting ceremony, Christmas-cookie decorating, Christmas carol karaoke, an Ugly Sweater contest and Hallmark Channel wine tastings.
Hallmark Media’s Vice President of Consumer Products, Natalie Vandergast, said: "We hear time and time again that people want to immerse themselves in the world of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies and this venture is sure to bring our brand to life in a new, captivating way.
"We are delighted to count down to Christmas 2024 aboard an adventure that will allow our stars and enthusiastic fanbase alike to create everlasting memories together at sea."
Jeff Cuellar, Vice President of Events, Marketing & Community, Sixthman, added: "From sugar plums to reindeers, ornaments to caroling and so much more. Loyal fans will celebrate timeless Hallmark Channel Christmas traditions and create new ones with their families, a ship full of Hallmarkies, and Hallmark Channel’s holiday stars."
This epic adventure will feature a sea day either side of a visit to vibrant Nassau in The Bahamas, before returning to Miami.