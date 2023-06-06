The 5,200-passenger ship set sail on Friday for Tenerife where it is due to arrive today (Jan 10), before setting sail for Barbados.

Arvia is a sister to P&O Cruises' Iona, and will spend winter months in Bridgetown, offering Caribbean cruises, and the summer in the Mediterranean.

P&O Cruises' President Paul Ludlow was on the ship for the day, together with the line's "food (and wine) heroes" -- Marco Pierre White, Jose Pizarro, Olly Smith and newcomer to the line, Shivi Ramoutar.

"The great thing about this ship is people can come onboard for seven- or 14-nights and choose over 30 places to eat and drink," said Ludlow.

"You can't do it all in the time that you're with us -- you've got to come back. And that's what we really want to do -- hook people in and ensure that the P&O Cruises proposition remains relevant.

"P&O Cruises is the "best of Britain"… and I think what Arvia demonstrates is that we remain contemporary, relevant and salient to the P&O Cruises customer today."