(7:30 a.m. EDT) -- Cruise Critic announced the winners of its 11th annual Cruise Critic Cruises' Choice Awards Tuesday at the annual Seatrade Cruise Global conference in Fort Lauderdale, naming the most popular cruises based on consumer reviews and ratings shared on Cruise Critic over the past year.

Cruise Critic is the world's largest online cruise community, with more than 650,000 cruise reviews that cover 700 vessels across the globe.

"While this is our eleventh year announcing our Cruisers’ Choice Awards, this year’s awards are some of the most meaningful to-date," shared Colleen McDaniel, Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic.

“Our awards were paused for the past two years, due to the pandemic and the challenges it brought the industry. With the successful return of the cruise industry, and a global demand that continues to grow, this year’s awards are positioned to be more important and impactful than ever before. And as the cruise industry has returned to its new normal, it continues to prove its resiliency and dedication to delivering guests truly memorable vacations -- as evident by this year’s list of winners."