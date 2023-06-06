(7:30 a.m. EDT) -- Cruise Critic announced the winners of its 11th annual Cruise Critic Cruises' Choice Awards Tuesday at the annual Seatrade Cruise Global conference in Fort Lauderdale, naming the most popular cruises based on consumer reviews and ratings shared on Cruise Critic over the past year.
Cruise Critic is the world's largest online cruise community, with more than 650,000 cruise reviews that cover 700 vessels across the globe.
"While this is our eleventh year announcing our Cruisers’ Choice Awards, this year’s awards are some of the most meaningful to-date," shared Colleen McDaniel, Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic.
“Our awards were paused for the past two years, due to the pandemic and the challenges it brought the industry. With the successful return of the cruise industry, and a global demand that continues to grow, this year’s awards are positioned to be more important and impactful than ever before. And as the cruise industry has returned to its new normal, it continues to prove its resiliency and dedication to delivering guests truly memorable vacations -- as evident by this year’s list of winners."
Cruise Critic's Cruisers' Choice Awards reveal two lines taking top honors.
In the Large Ship category. Virgin Voyages was the dominant winner, taking home every award the Large Ship category from Best Overall to Best Dining, Best Service and Best Value for Money. Its debut ship, the adults-only Scarlet Lady, won Cruise Critic's Best New Ship of the Year award for 2021 as part of Cruise Critic's Editor's Choice Awards.
Cruise Critic members agreed, noting:
"This was the most amazing cruise I have ever been on. It was super chill … met so many new people, and the staff were absolutely supurb. If you are looking for a true getaway, this is it!" -- Cruise Critic Member Strubette.
“The crew was incredibly friendly, and it was amazing to see all of the crew members being happy, comfortable, and allowed to be themselves. This really adds to the overall guest/crew experience, because when you can tell that someone likes where they work, it changes everything." – Cruise Critic Member rsibs94.
River, ocean and expedition line Viking likewise swept the awards in Cruise Critic Readers' Choice small ship categories. Viking won Best River Cruise Line of the Year by Cruise Critic readers, while the line drew accolades from passengers for its oceangoing ships and nimble fleet of new expedition ships that include Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris.
"We may be getting spoiled with Viking’s consistently outstanding ships, crews, food & accommodations, but that is why we keep going back to Viking." – Cruise Critic Member RHunt8218.
Premium line Oceania Cruises swept the Cruise Critic's Cruisers' Choice awards in the Midsize category, winning every award within. Cruisers particularly applauded the line's service and dining, while others highlighted the line's strong value for money.
"Food was uniformly amazing! We prefer Waves in the AM and the Terrace Café in the PM, eating outdoors with the wind & view in the AM, and the stars in the PM.” – Cruise Critic Member MEFlowa.
"We were so impressed by the service. You can tell the staff are very well-trained and take pride in their work. Upon arrival, our stewardess came into our room to give us a tour of the stateroom and always warmly greeted us in the hallway. Bartenders remembered our favorite drinks and every crew member we passed stopped to greet us." – Cruise Critic Member DC225
The full 2023 Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Awards can be viewed here.