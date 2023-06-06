As is customary, the ceremony featured the Royal Caribbean and Meyer Turku teams dedicated to building the second Icon-class ship, which is set to debut in 2025. Royal Caribbean has also confirmed that there will be a third ship in the Icon class, although no timeline details are available yet.

Because the second Icon-class ship is in its earliest stages of construction, details about the vessel are scarce. But the ship is expected to share many of the features that will be present on Icon of the Seas, including new neighborhoods, numerous suite categories that include new layouts for families of three or more passengers, and eco-friendly propulsion systems.

Set to debut in January 2023, Icon of the Seas will be the 24th ship in Royal Caribbean's fleet and the first Icon-class vessel. At 250,800 GT, it will be the world's largest cruise ship by gross tonnage, surpassing Royal Caribbean's own Oasis class Wonder of the Seas. Icon of the Seas will also have capacity for 5,610 passengers at double occupancy and will boast a maximum capacity for 7,600 guests.