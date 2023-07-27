(9 a.m. ET) – Celebrity Cruises will offer mini-cruises to the Royal Caribbean-owned private island of Perfect Day at CocoCay from April 2024.

The sister brand to Royal Caribbean International will be operating the cruises on its latest Edge-class ship, Celebrity Beyond, and Celebrity Reflection, both of which will be based in Fort Lauderdale.

It is the first time a line other than RCI has called in at the private Bahamian island.

"Our customers have been consistently asking for more opportunities to visit this stunning region year-round and have expressed a desire for a private island destination," said Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises.

"By introducing this new programme, we can offer an Edge Series ship in all our top destinations for the summer season, and offer something new and historic to all our guests.

She added: "Perfect Day is a destination like no other, and we are honoured to add it to our portfolio too."

Celebrity Beyond will offer a mix of six to eight-night to Grand Cayman, The Bahamas, Mexico, and the Dutch Caribbean islands of Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao, as well as Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Celebrity Reflection meanwhile will offer new three to four-night itineraries, all of which will include Perfect Day, while also taking passengers to Key West and Bimini.