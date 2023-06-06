(9:45 a.m. EDT) -- The construction of Celebrity Cruises' fourth Edge-class ship -- Celebrity Ascent -- is well underway at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.
After completing its float out, the ship now enters the next phase of construction ahead of its scheduled debut in December 2023.
The new ship will increase Celebrity Cruises' fleet to 16 cruise ships and will be largely identical to Celebrity Beyond. Like its sister, Celebrity Ascent features a design created by a team of well-known professionals like British designer Kelly Hoppen CBE; American designer Nate Berkus; Paris-based design firm Jouin Manku; British architect Tom Wright; and Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud.
"So much more than a ship, Celebrity Ascent will be the embodiment of a relaxed luxury resort at sea, and I can’t imagine a more exciting way to start the new year than by celebrating this important construction milestone," said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.
Celebrity Ascent will also feature the same signature experiences found in other Edge Series ships, like the iconic moveable deck known as the Magic Carpet, which functions as both a tender platform and a swanky bar and dining venue.
Standout accommodations aboard Celebrity Ascent will include the two-story Edge Villa suites with access to the suite-only Retreat Sun Deck; along with the ship's Infinite Veranda staterooms that feature electronically-controlled, drop-down windows.
Celebrity Acent will also feature more than 30 distinct food and drink venues, including the immersive Le Petit Chef Dinner Experience; the Eden Restaurant and Le Voyage by Daniel Boulud.
