(Updated 9:34 a.m. EDT) -- Carnival Cruise Line has added a second sailing to Greenland in 2023 after the first sold out in 24 hours.

Departing aboard the 2,124-passenger Carnival Legend on August 13, 2023 from Baltimore, the 14-day cruise will visit two ports in Greenland -- Nanortalik and Qaqortoq -- and three ports in the Canadian Maritimes, including St. Anthony and Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Sydney, Nova Scotia.

Also included are eight full “Fun Days” at sea, which special activities available as part of the cruise line's Carnival Journeys program, which focuses on special itineraries of nine days or more. These include a Throwback Day at Sea, reflecting 1980s-style cruising, and Academy of Fun, described as “an enriching series of onboard courses” covering such topics as celestial navigation, photography and how to be “like-able” on social media.

Announcing it via Twitter, Carnival Ambassador wrote: "Actually no the special cruise to Greenland from Baltimore (on September 2) sold out within 24 hours. So many people were disappointed and upset that they could not get a cabin for this brilliant round-trip voyage from Baltimore.

"I spoke with The beard and told him how many people wanted to do this cruise and so they have now arranged for another one, with the same extraordinary itinerary to these two beautiful, quiet and peaceful and quite honestly epic places in Greenland."

Carnival last sailed to Greenland in 2013, also onboard Carnival Legend. Heald was on that cruise, and will host the 2023 sailing as well.

“Wow, what an epic experience," he wrote in announcing the new sailing on Facebook. “These small villages are incomparable. No tours, no shops just wonderful people who live off the sea and the land and who will open their doors to you and let you share their lives. It is remarkable and oh so quiet and peaceful.”

Heald said getting to Greenland is itself an adventure, including transiting the iceberg-filled Prince Christian Sound. “And I am sure these Canadian ports which I have not been to before will be sensational as well," he wrote.

Reservations for Carnival Legend's Greenland and Canada voyage are now open for booking.