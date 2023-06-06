Carnival Venezia -- the former Costa Venezia -- was officially transferred from Costa Cruises to Carnival Cruise Line with Costa Captain Tihomir Muzic handing over the ship to Carnival Captain Claudio Cupisti, as leadership team members from both lines looked on.

Carnival Venezia will undergo a two-month drydock in Cadiz that will add several new food and beverage offerings to the ship, from Carnival favorites like Guy's Burger Joint and the Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse to all-new offerings that include the La Strada Grill (Italian street food), a Mexitalian fusion restaurant known as Tomodoro, a craft cocktail bar called Amari that functions as an Italian version of Carnival's popular Alchemy Bar, and Frizzante, serving up a variety of Italian bubbly, spritzes and bellinis, along with Italian beer, authentic Italian coffees and biscotti.

"We are so pleased to welcome Carnival Venezia to the fleet, which following a dry dock, will debut as our first 'Fun Italian Style' ship this May," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "A big thank you to everyone from our sister line Costa and all those within the Carnival family who will work to add the Carnival touches to this ship over the next two months."

Carnival Venezia makes its debut on May 29, 2023, when it sails on a 15-day transatlantic crossing from Barcelona to New York. Beginning June 15, 2023, the ship will sail year-round from New York's Manhattan Cruise Terminal.