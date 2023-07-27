The cruise line announced that it will introduce about 60 new entrée presentations on rotation fleetwide in an effort to add variety to its menu offerings. The menu enhancements are being first implemented on Carnival Dream in June, followed by a fleetwide rollout in the fall.

Some of the menu enhancements include addressing larger portion offerings for certain entrees, as well as offering additional vegetarian options and entrée salads. The new main dining room menus will also include items from Carnival's specialty dining restaurants,

Carnival's culinary team has consulted with celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse to reevaluate the existing menu and plan new options. Lagasse was recently named Carnival's Chief Culinary Officer, and his role includes supporting the cruise line's chefs with guidance on food trends and techniques as well as advise on future menu items and dining concepts.

The celebrity chef is also the talent behind Emeril's Bistro, a speciality restaurant found in Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration, and that will also be featured on the cruise line's upcoming Carnival Jubilee.