(11 a.m. EDT) – Amsterdam City Council has voted to shut down the cruise terminal in what it says is a bid to curb pollution and a drive to reduce tourist numbers.

However, the ban would have to go through additional levels phases of approval before going through.

The Cruise Lines International Association — the advocacy group for cruise lines — said in a statement that a ban is unlikely; instead, they are working with Amsterdam to move the the port outside of the city center.

"As the port has publicly stated, cruise ships have not been banned from Amsterdam," the statement read. "Furthermore, the port and Passenger Terminal Amsterdam have already pledged to undertake investments worth millions of Euros in port infrastructure and shoreside electricity for the long-term. There have been discussions on its relocation outside the city centre which started back in 2016 and which are still ongoing.

"We are working with the authorities to accommodate the views expressed by Council members while continuing to support the communities that benefit from cruise tourism. Of the more than 21 million visitors that Amsterdam receives each year, around 1% arrive by cruise ship, with cruise tourism contributing around 105 million Euros to the city annually."

If a ban were enacted, it could affect numerous cruise lines — including Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, P&O Cruises, Celebrity Cruises and Holland America Line — which operate the 100-plus ships that dock in Amsterdam each year. The ban would not not affect river cruise vessels.

In 2019 the city introduced a tourist tax on cruise ship passengers which, at the time, led to lines including MSC Cruises, P&O Cruises and Cunard replacing or canceling calls at Amsterdam.