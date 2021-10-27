  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

P&O Cruises Australia, Princess Further Extend Pause in Operations Down Under

P&O Cruises Australia, Princess Further Extend Pause in Operations Down Under
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

October 27, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
(10 a.m. AEST) -- P&O Cruises Australia has extended its pause in operations until February 14, 2022 and Princess Cruises has extended its pause in operations to March 14, 2022.

Both cited "the uncertainty around the return of cruising in the region," as the cause of the further pause.

The news comes just days after Royal Caribbean pulled the plug on Ovation of the Seas 2021-22 summer season out of Sydney.

Princess had already cancelled the entire Royal Princess and Sapphire Princess seasons, which were from December (including holiday cruises) through March. This latest pause means four sailings on Coral Princess will be cancelled.

P&O Cruises Australia President Sture Myrmell said the voluntary pause had been extended because of the absence of a clear pathway for a return to cruising in Australia.

"We are naturally disappointed for our guests and our many suppliers to have to extend the pause in operations by a further month," Myrmell said.

"With society rapidly reopening including social gathering and travel just weeks away, there is a vital need for a pathway for the staged resumption of domestic cruising.

"Our guests have made it clear they want to cruise again and we look forward to welcoming them on board as soon as possible supported by comprehensive protocols based on the world’s best public health practice and standards.

"We are also mindful of the many businesses who rely on cruising for their livelihoods across food and fresh produce, marine engineering and logistics, entertainment and, of course, travel agents."

P&O Cruises Australia has already announced its intention to resume domestic operations with cruises for fully vaccinated guests and crew.

There is increased pressure to restart cruising in Australia, with more than 40,000 signatures in favor of restarting cruise in Australia collected as part of a campaign by the Cruise Lines International Association Australasia.

On both lines, passengers have the option to move to an equivalent cruise, which will protect their fare on their replacement cruise. Alternatively, passengers can choose a future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100 percent of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10 percent of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25 AUD) or a full refund to the original form of payment.

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.