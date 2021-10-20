Holland America Line's New Cruise Ship Rotterdam Starts First Voyage

(1:15 p.m.) -- Holland America Line's newest ship Rotterdam departed Amsterdam today on its two-week maiden voyage to Fort Lauderdale, where it homeport for Caribbean cruises.

The 2,668-passenger ship is the third in HAL's Pinnacle Class, and was delivered to the line in July 2021. Princess Margriet of The Netherlands will be the ship's godmother when it is officially named in the spring.

Guests on the transatlantic voyage were greeted with a ribbon cutting and a cheering crew.

"Rotterdam's maiden voyage has been highly anticipated for months by our guests and team members eager to welcome them aboard,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “Rotterdam is a beautiful ship and the fourth in our fleet to begin cruising this year. We are excited to bring her to Florida and the Caribbean soon on her first sailing."

From November through April, Rotterdam will sail the Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale on cruises ranging from six to 11 days. Every cruise includes a stop at Half Moon Cay, Holland America's private island in The Bahamas.