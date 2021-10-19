  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Tradewind Voyages Cancels Debut 2021-2022 Caribbean Cruise Program on Golden Horizon
October 19, 2021

Kerry Spencer
Contributor
(9:15 a.m. EDT) -- The Caribbean is no longer on the horizon for startup cruise company Tradewind Voyages, with the line canceling its inaugural Caribbean program of 17 sailings between December 2021 and April 2022.

Originally slated to take place on Golden Horizon, the world's largest square-rigged sailing vessel, Tradewind Voyages has cited ongoing travel restrictions as the reason behind the decision.

Alan McGrory, CEO of Tradewind Voyages, said: "As a company, the passion and vision has been to deliver an exceptional guest experience, however with the current culmination of ongoing travel restrictions in place for the winter season does not allow us to deliver the exceptional customer experience which the brand stands for."

The 272-passenger Golden Horizon will sail in the Mediterranean from May to October 2022, with three new collections available to book from October 19, including Western Mediterranean, Central Mediterranean and Eastern Mediterranean. A total of 22 voyages are available, with calls to Spain, France, Italy, Albania, Montenegro, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece and Turkey.

In a further change to the line's programming, Tradewind Voyages has scrapped its Australia 2022-2023 program in favor of spending the season in the Caribbean.

McGrory added: "Our commitment is always to deliver an outstanding experience for our guests. With so many variables at play for us this winter, we have made the tough decision to cancel these Caribbean voyages. Instead, we plan to focus all our efforts in delivering our European 2022 summer season and return to the Caribbean for our winter season in 2022."

Featured News

1
While Scenic Continues its Small Ocean Cruise Ship Expansion, Line is Working on New Designs
5
Which Cruise Ships Will Be Scrapped Or Taken Out of Service Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic?
