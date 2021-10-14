  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
Celebrity Cruises and Godmother Malala Yousafzai Names Celebrity Edge
Celebrity Cruises and Godmother Malala Yousafzai Names Celebrity Edge
Q&A With Celebrity Cruises Captain Kate McCue on Her Soon-to-Be New Home, Celebrity Edge
Q&A With Celebrity Cruises Captain Kate McCue on Her Soon-to-Be New Home, Celebrity Edge
Celebrity Cruises Names Galapagos-Based Celebrity Flora
Celebrity Cruises Names Galapagos-Based Celebrity Flora
Celebrity Cruises All-Female Bridge Crew and Officer Team to Cruise on International Women's Day
Celebrity Cruises All-Female Bridge Crew and Officer Team to Cruise on International Women's Day
Celebrity Cruises Names CEO and Best-Selling Author Reshma Saujani as Godmother of Celebrity Apex Cruise Ship
Celebrity Cruises Names CEO and Best-Selling Author Reshma Saujani as Godmother of Celebrity Apex Cruise Ship
Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Apex Completes Sea Trials
Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Apex Completes Sea Trials
Celebrity Cruises Lays Keel for New Ship, Celebrity Beyond
Celebrity Cruises Lays Keel for New Ship, Celebrity Beyond
Celebrity Edge Receives First CDC Approval to Cruise From U.S., Sailing June 26 From Fort Lauderdale
Celebrity Edge Receives First CDC Approval to Cruise From U.S., Sailing June 26 From Fort Lauderdale
Celebrity Edge Sets Sail From Fort Lauderdale, Marking Cruise Industry Return In U.S.
Celebrity Edge Sets Sail From Fort Lauderdale, Marking Cruise Industry Return In U.S.
Live From Celebrity Edge: A Cruise That Seems Normal Again; "I'm So Hopeful"
Live From Celebrity Edge: A Cruise That Seems Normal Again; "I'm So Hopeful"
Captain Kate McCue to Helm Celebrity Beyond in 2022
Captain Kate McCue serves as the captain on Celebrity Edge (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

Captain Kate McCue to Helm Celebrity Beyond in 2022

Captain Kate McCue to Helm Celebrity Beyond in 2022
Captain Kate McCue serves as the captain on Celebrity Edge (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

October 14, 2021

Aaron Saunders
News and Features Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(10:05 a.m. EDT) -- Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue has been appointed master of the line's newest vessel, Celebrity Beyond, when it debuts in the spring of 2022.

Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo on Thursday appointed Captain Kate to helm of Celebrity Beyond, the third of the line's Edge Class vessels.

One of Celebrity's most popular captains, Captain Kate McCue became the first American woman to captain a major cruise ship in 2015, when she took the helm of Celebrity Summit. Captain Kate then was appointed to Celebrity Equinox before taking command of Celebrity Edge in September 2019.

Captain Kate also played a major role in restarting cruise for Celebrity when Celebrity Edge, under her command, became the first major cruise ship to resume service from a U.S. homeport June 26.

Cruise Critic had the opportunity earlier this year to chat with Captain Kate about her career at sea, and what that restart was like.

Featured Videos

See all videos
Cruise Critic and JJ Cruise : Our Experience Onboard Celebrity Edge (June 2021)

Cruise Critic and JJ Cruise : Our Experience Onboard Celebrity Edge (June 2021)

Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021

Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021

Q&A with Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue (2021)

Q&A with Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue (2021)

Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later

Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later

Cruise Critic | EatSleepCruise: What's It Like Onboard Celebrity Edge?

Cruise Critic | EatSleepCruise: What's It Like Onboard Celebrity Edge?

Celebrity Millennium -- Video Tour & Ship Review (2021)

Celebrity Millennium -- Video Tour & Ship Review (2021)

Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of The Magic Carpet

Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of The Magic Carpet

Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return

Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return

Celebrity Apex -- Eden

Celebrity Apex -- Eden

Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat

Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat

Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of the Infinite Veranda Cabin

Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of the Infinite Veranda Cabin

Q&A with Celebrity Apex's Cruise Director

Q&A with Celebrity Apex's Cruise Director

Celebrity Apex -- Pools & Resort Deck

Celebrity Apex -- Pools & Resort Deck

Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation Process (2021)

Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation Process (2021)

Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises!

Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises!

Coin Ceremony For Celebrity Cruises' New Ship, Celebrity Beyond

Coin Ceremony For Celebrity Cruises' New Ship, Celebrity Beyond

Martini Bar Bartender Pours 15 Martinis at Once on Celebrity Cruises

Martini Bar Bartender Pours 15 Martinis at Once on Celebrity Cruises

Cruise Critic Tours Celebrity Edge

Cruise Critic Tours Celebrity Edge

Celebrity Edge First Look: 3 Revolutionary Dining Experiences

Celebrity Edge First Look: 3 Revolutionary Dining Experiences

Celebrity Edge Sneak Peek: Why You Should Be Excited About Celebrity Cruises' Newest Ship

Celebrity Edge Sneak Peek: Why You Should Be Excited About Celebrity Cruises' Newest Ship

Celebrity Edge Shipyard Hyperlapse Tour

Celebrity Edge Shipyard Hyperlapse Tour

What’s New On Celebrity Silhouette? - Video Tour

What’s New On Celebrity Silhouette? - Video Tour

Photo Tour of Celebrity Reflection

Photo Tour of Celebrity Reflection

Celebrity Silhouette's Conveyance (2011)

Celebrity Silhouette's Conveyance (2011)

See all videos

A family cruise taken at the age of 12 convinced McCue that she wanted to go to sea -- first envisioning herself as a cruise director. Her father supported the idea, but told young Kate she could be anything she wanted -- including the captain of the ship.

"This is a day that I've been waiting for since we made the first cut of steel on our beautiful Celebrity Beyond. Captain Kate has transcended what it means to be a captain as a voice and example of inclusivity, diversity, and change," Lutoff-Perlo said. “She constantly thinks about how she can go above and beyond, mirroring the exceptional design and imagination of the ship she will captain. I'm beyond excited to see her take our guests to locations that will open their eyes to the beauty of the world around them and experience travel on a new-luxury ship without comparison."

McCue has also become something of an online celebrity. She has nearly 3.5 million followers across her social media channels, offering viewers a look at what it means to be a captain and what goes on behind the scenes for seafarers.

"To be the 'take out' captain for a new vessel is an honor for any captain, and it is an absolute dream come true for me," McCue said in a statement. "I always say that if you see it, you can be it, and I hope that Celebrity Beyond sails as an inspiration for all to see past convention in pursuit of any goal in life. I'm forever grateful to Lisa for entrusting this labor of love to me to captain. The thoughtfulness and imagination she put into this ship is only matched by her forward thinking to move the industry beyond what it is now and see what it should be."

When Celebrity Beyond departs on its maiden voyage April 27 from Southampton, England, it will become the largest vessel in the Celebrity Cruises fleet. The ship's first sailing will be a 10-night Western European voyage sailing to Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Cruise News Roundup: Celebrity Plans Mexican Rivera Return; Azamara Unveils New Itineraries; Disney Sails New Orleans Cruises in 2023
5
When Are Cruise Lines Around the World Expected To Resume Service?
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.