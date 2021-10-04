Cruise Still Shut out of Australia's Travel Reopening Plans

(4:29 a.m. AEST) -- The Australian government is signalling travel will once again be on the table for Aussies looking to vacation at home and abroad, but domestic cruises in Australian waters still remain in limbo.

The ban on international travel for fully-vaccinated Australians is set to be lifted in November after having been in place since March of 2020. The new relaxed restrictions do not, however, apply to Australia's cruise industry, which has been shuttered for almost two years.

Joel Katz, managing director, Australasia, with Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), stated the safe resumption of cruise around the world should provide confidence to the Australian government that cruise can safely resume in domestic waters.

"The health protocols introduced overseas are working and we need an opportunity to introduce them in Australia so we can plan a careful and responsible recovery."

Regarding the continued lack of support for Australia's cruise industry from government officials, Katz did not mince words. Featured Videos See all videos Cruise Critic and JJ Cruise : Our Experience Onboard Celebrity Edge (June 2021) Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021 Q&A with Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue (2021) Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later Cruise Critic | EatSleepCruise: What's It Like Onboard Celebrity Edge? Celebrity Millennium -- Video Tour & Ship Review (2021) Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of The Magic Carpet Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return Celebrity Apex -- Eden Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of the Infinite Veranda Cabin Q&A with Celebrity Apex's Cruise Director Celebrity Apex -- Pools & Resort Deck Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation Process (2021) Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises! Coin Ceremony For Celebrity Cruises' New Ship, Celebrity Beyond Martini Bar Bartender Pours 15 Martinis at Once on Celebrity Cruises Cruise Critic Tours Celebrity Edge Celebrity Edge First Look: 3 Revolutionary Dining Experiences Celebrity Edge Sneak Peek: Why You Should Be Excited About Celebrity Cruises' Newest Ship Celebrity Edge Shipyard Hyperlapse Tour What’s New On Celebrity Silhouette? - Video Tour Photo Tour of Celebrity Reflection Photo Tour of Regal Princess Carnival Corporation Introduces the Ocean Medallion at CES Gavin Macleod - Capt. Stubing On "The Love Boat" -- Cruise Critic Interview (2013) Celebrity Silhouette's Conveyance (2011) See all videos

"Australia is now one of the only major cruise markets in the world with no clear plan for cruising's revival," said Katz. "Australians love to cruise, but we now face the ridiculous possibility that we will be able to travel overseas to take a cruise but won't be able to sail in our own waters."

In June, Clia collected more than 40,000 signatures in favor of restarting cruise in Australia as part of a campaign to pressure parliament to restart cruise.

Numerous cruise lines have already scrapped their entire 2021-2022 Australia and New Zealand cruise programmes, while domestic big-ship operators like P&O Cruises Australia have already paused operations into mid-January 2022 and have cancelled all summer holiday voyages at Christmas and New Year's.

In a rare piece of good news for the beleaguered industry, Celebrity Cruises conformed it would send Celebrity Edge Down Under for the winter 2023/2024 season.