Royal Caribbean Introducing New Wearable Tracing Technology

(12:40 p.m. EDT) Royal Caribbean has signed a two-year deal with Vancouver-based TraceSafe Inc. to produce custom wearable Tracelet wristbands for the line to aid with COVID-19 contact tracing.

In a press release, TraceSafe said it had worked in collaboration with Royal Caribbean’s Innovation Team in developing the new Tracelet devices.

The sleek, water resistant and hypoallergenic wearable bands, which come in several colors, are equipped with long-lasting batteries and RFID (Radio Frequency IDentification system) modules. The device can track where guests have been on a ship and who they have been in contact with -- an important consideration in the new health landscape.

Royal Caribbean began talking about contact tracing Tracelets in 2020 and that year trademarked the name.

"It was the willingness of the TraceSafe team to develop a custom Tracelet device that met our requirements for style and design that propelled the partnership forward," said Jay Schneider, chief product Innovation officer (CXO) at Royal Caribbean Group. "We look forward to continuing this engagement with TraceSafe as we explore the many new opportunities for IoT Technology onboard our ships."

With sustainability in mind, Royal Caribbean also became the first customer enrolled in TraceSafe’s recycling program that aims to reduce electronic waste and refurbishes used devices to give them a second life, according to the TraceSafe press release.