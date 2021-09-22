  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Regent Updates Splashy $11,000-Per-Night Regent Suite On New Cruise Ship

September 22, 2021

Fran Golden
(1:15 p.m.) -- Continuing a tradition for over-the-top, house-sized accommodations, Regent Seven Seas Cruises said the Regent Suite on its upcoming 750-passenger Seven Seas Grandeur would be nearly 4,500 square feet and come with a price tag of $11,000 per night, double occupancy.

The lavish space comes with its own spa, huge wraparound balcony with mini-pool, sprawling living and dining space and sky-lit ocean-view parlor. The design is an updated version of Regent Suites on sister ships Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Splendor.

"We imagined the Regent Suite on board Seven Seas Grandeur to be unique and different from previous vessels, capturing the curiosity and discerning eye of an art collector," said Yohandel Ruiz, founding partner of Miami-based Studio DADO, contracted to design the space.

"We really envisioned the space as a gallery, where every piece of furniture, every finish material, every artwork has been painstakingly curated to make the space feel very inviting and welcoming," added lead designer June Cuadra,

Among the most significant changes is the expansive master bath, which now has a "jewel box" glass shower with steam function as its centerpiece – heated loungers that were in the center on previous ships have been moved near the bathrooms windowed wall. The designers used nine different types of marble for his and her vanities, an ocean view jetted bathtub and the loungers, as well as for much of the walls and flooring.

In the space, pampered guests will have opportunity to indulge in unlimited complimentary spa services. There’s also an in-suite sauna.

The suite’s master bedroom has been reimagined with an extravagant four-poster bed outfitted with an ultra-luxurious Hästens Vividus mattress and with a custom-made patterned mirrored art panel crowning the head of the bed.

Guests enter the Regent Suite through a square Italian marble archway entering an expansive living room/dining area with faux fireplace with bronze flame. The separate parlor area is outfitted with twin chaise loungers for naps during the day and stargazing at night. The 1,227-square-foot wraparound balcony overlooks the ship’s bow and has its own Tresse Minipool.

The suite, which can sleep six, also has a second bedroom with private bath, as well as a guest half bathroom.

In addition to spa treatments, guests in the Regent Suite are served by a dedicated butler, fly first-class air and have a personal car with driver and guide waiting at every port. They may host their dinner parties in the ship’s private dining room, The Study, located between the ship’s Prime 7 steakhouse and French restaurant Chartreuse.

Regent Seven Seas Grandeur is scheduled to debut in November 2023, with Mediterranean and Caribbean debut seasons. Bookings opened today.

