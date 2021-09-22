Australia Cruise News: Celebrity Edge Heading Down Under; More Cancellations

(10:30 a.m. EDT) -- Celebrity Edge will be sailing to Australia and New Zealand for the first time, spending five months Down Under during the winter 2023/2024 season.

The landmark ship, with its cantilevered open-air moving platform and staterooms with infinite balconies, will sail on a dozen 6- to 16-night itineraries, exploring the coastlines of Australia and New Zealand before heading to the tropical South Pacific.

The Celebrity Edge sailings are from early December 2023 through April 2024, and will cumulatively call at 22 ports, with departures from both Sydney and Auckland.

Select itineraries will include overnights in Cairns, Australia; Auckland; and Hobart, Tasmania. Celebrity for the first time will visit Kangaroo Island for nature experiences.

Themed itineraries focus on beach escapes, food and wine and "Five Star Getaways," that the cruise line promises will provide "deeper immersion into the region’s unique culture, brought to life through enhanced onboard and shoreside programming."

All New Zealand itineraries will include both the North and South islands, while a South Pacific itinerary will call in New Caledonia and Vanuatu and Mystery Island. Featured Videos See all videos Our Favorite Things Aboard Viking Venus Regent Seven Seas Splendor Returns to the Seas Silversea's New S.A.L.T. Program Wonder of the Seas Construction Update: Sea Trials NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months Cruise Critic and JJ Cruise : Our Experience Onboard Celebrity Edge (June 2021) Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months LIVE Q&A: Cruise Critic and Emma Cruises Chat About All Things Cruise Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021 Cruise Executives Wish Cruise Critic a Happy 25th Anniversary Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog Q&A with Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue (2021) Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later Freedom Of The Seas Resumes Sailing With New Rules Cruise Critic | EatSleepCruise: What's It Like Onboard Celebrity Edge? Celebrity Millennium -- Video Tour & Ship Review (2021) ‘Top Chef’ Winner Kristen Kish Joins Holland America Line’s Award-winning Culinary Council Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of The Magic Carpet Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return Celebrity Apex -- Eden Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of the Infinite Veranda Cabin Q&A with Celebrity Apex's Cruise Director Celebrity Apex -- Pools & Resort Deck Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation Process (2021) Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better? Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021) Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises! LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE! CRUISE NEWS Countdown! This Week's Top 5 Stories NEWS: CDC Loosens Mask Restrictions; Norwegian Reveals NEW Ship Class NEWS: What Does the Latest CDC Guidance Mean? We Explain, Cruisers & Cruise Lines React Alaska 2021: Inside Passage Businesses Talk About A Devastating Season Without Cruise Tourists CRUISE NEWS: Two Brand-New Cruise Ships From Disney And Celebrity Revealed, See Photos! BREAKING NEWS: CDC Says Cruises From the U.S. Could Start by "Mid-July" CRUISE NEWS: Two States Sue CDC Over Cruise Restart, New MSC Virtuosa Photos & More CRUISE NEWS: The CDC Battle Over Cruise Continues! NEWS: Norwegian Makes HUGE Waves with Restart Plans (Bonus! Live From an Alaska Cruise) Where Can You Cruise To -- And From -- In Summer 2021? Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021 CRUISE NEWS: The CDC's Silence And Where Vaccinated Passengers Can Sail in 2021 -- VIDEO BONUS NEWS! Royal Caribbean, Celebrity to Resume Cruising in June BREAKING: A Big Cruise Line Says Guests Need the Jab, Another Announces U.K. Return NEWS: This Cruise Line is Returning to Cruise SOON! Odyssey of the Seas' Debut in Israel, and Where Royal Caribbean Might Restart Next Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021 Cruise Restart, Rising Cruise Prices & The Vaccine's Impact On Bookings (Video) Exciting Disney Cruise News, More Vaccine Mandates & MSC Seashore Sneak Peek (VIDEO) Why Lines Aren't Canceling Alaska Cruises, Robot News and More CDC Mask Mandate, Cruise Vaccine News and Canada's Cruise Ban Through 2022 Cruisers and Cruise Lines Talk Vaccines, Big Azamara News and More Royal Caribbean Group Sells Popular Cruise Line, Mandatory Vaccines and More Exciting Cruise News From Carnival Corp., Pause Extensions & More Exciting New Ships in 2021 - This Week in Cruise News Rudi Sodamin Makes A Special, Thanksgiving-themed "Food Faces" Video For Cruise Critic Coin Ceremony For Celebrity Cruises' New Ship, Celebrity Beyond Martini Bar Bartender Pours 15 Martinis at Once on Celebrity Cruises Cruising In Maine During COVID-19, On the Only Ship Sailing in the U.S. Former Cruise Ship Captain Offers "Ghost Tours" of Empty Cruise Liners in South England Variety Cruises' Galileo, The First Eastern Mediterranean Cruise In The COVID Era Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic First Look At Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady Bolt - Top Deck Roller-Coaster at Sea on Carnival Mardi Gras Norwegian Encore - Hull Art Reveal - Artist Eduardo Arranz Bravo Disney Cruise Line Announces Disney Wish Virgin Voyages Unveils Beach Club And Entertainment Royal Caribbean Odyssey Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection To Debut In 2020 Virgin Voyages Reveals Suite Design New Cruise Ship Cruise Critic Tours Celebrity Edge Celebrity Edge First Look: 3 Revolutionary Dining Experiences Celebrity Edge Sneak Peek: Why You Should Be Excited About Celebrity Cruises' Newest Ship Celebrity Edge Shipyard Hyperlapse Tour Marella Cruises Cast Members Rehearse New Show Debut Shipyard Tour: Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Of The Seas Gets Its Finishing Touches -- Video What’s New On Celebrity Silhouette? - Video Tour Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial Live From MSC Seaside: A Cruise Ship Designed For The Outdoors Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum Of The Seas Celebrates Keel Laying Sneak Peak At Symphony Of The Seas Spectrum Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft Photo Tour of Celebrity Reflection Photo Tour of Regal Princess Carnival Corporation Introduces the Ocean Medallion at CES Anthem Of The Seas Welcomes Gigi The Giraffe HRH Prince Phillip Visits Cunard's Fleet Gavin Macleod - Capt. Stubing On "The Love Boat" -- Cruise Critic Interview (2013) Royal Rendezvous: 3 Cunard Queens Arrive In Southampton Celebrity Silhouette's Conveyance (2011) See all videos

The sailings open for sail to the general public October 24, 2021.

Princess Cruises Extends Its Australia Pause

With Australia's borders still closed to international travelers, Princess Cruises is dramatically cutting back sailings. The line blamed "uncertainty around the return of cruising in the region."

The entire Royal Princess and Sapphire Princess seasons, which were from December (including holiday cruises) through March, are off the books. Also cancelled are Coral Princess sailings through January 17, with the latest pause for that ship in effect until January 27, 2022.

"It became apparent we would not be able to deliver planned deployment of Royal Princess and Sapphire Princess in Australia before they were due to start their published northern hemisphere voyages," said Deanna Austin, Princess Cruises’ chief operations officer.

Princess is offering cancelled guests a non-refundable bonus of 10 percent if they choose a future cruise credit (FCC) rather than rebooking or a full refund.

P&O Cruises Australia Cancels Cruises Until Mid-January

P&O Cruises Australia added a month to its pause in sailings from Sydney and Brisbane, including cancelling all holiday cruises, and now plans to resume sailing from those cities mid-January. Also cancelled was the brand’s entire season of sailings from Melbourne.

"We recognize this is disappointing for our guests who were looking forward to cruising with friends and family over Christmas and New Year, however, we wanted to make this announcement as early as possible to ensure they could plan with certainty for the holiday period," said Sture Myrmell, president of P&O Cruises Australia.

P&O Cruises Australia recently announced it would resume domestic operations with cruises for fully vaccinated guests and crew. Myrmell said the reason for the cancellations was a lack of specifics from Australian authorities.