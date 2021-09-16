Carnival Cruise Line Scraps Terminal-Based COVID-19 Testing Plans

(2:27 p.m. EDT) -- Carnival Cruise Line has scrapped plans to offer mobile COVID-19 testing services at its U.S. homeports, saying the logistics of doing so are too complex.

Just two weeks ago, Carnival announced it was working to set up mobile COVID-19 testing locations pierside to assist cruisers who are unable to get tested for COVID-19 within the new two-day timeframe mandated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Passengers booked on upcoming Carnival sailings were given the heads-up from cruise line president Christine Duffy.

"While we had previously raised the possibility of more on-site testing at our terminals, the logistics of making this service widely available to a large number of guests does not make this a viable option," Duffy explained.

That explanation -- along with other health and safety measures -- is now available on Carnival's website.

All passengers embarking Carnival vessels within the United States will need to provide proof of negative COVID-19 test, either antigen or PCR, or a medically-supervised "at home" test kit like the Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test.

This news does not affect the recently-announced initiative by Carnival Corporation to offer pre-cruise COVID-19 testing in partnership with Quest Diagnostics at more than 1,500 locations across the continental United States.