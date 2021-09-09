Cruise Critic Video: The Most Lavish Suites at Sea

Luxury Cruising: If you're considering a splurge, or just curious to see how the other side lives, then swoon over some of the most luxurious suites at sea. From Celebrity's Reflection Suite to Norwegian Cruise Line's Haven Suites and Viking's Owner's Suite, these are among the most lavish and indulgent suites at sea.
