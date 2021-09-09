Crystal Cruises Reveals 2022 Grand Voyage aboard Crystal Serenity

(4:50 p.m. EDT) -- Luxury cruise operator Crystal Cruises revealed plans for its 2022 Grand Voyage Thursday, announcing a special 132-night voyage set to depart Miami on January 17, 2022.

The line's new "Caribbean Idylls and Mediterranean Masterpieces" Grand Voyage sails from Miami to Los Angeles, calling on 82 individual ports in 32 countries. A total of 11 port calls will be overnight stays, including Istanbul, Monte Carlo, Naples and Cannes. As the name implies, the majority of ports will be in the Caribbean and Mediterranean, with an Atlantic crossing featured between the two regions.

Crystal intends for this new 132-day Grand Voyage to replace the now-cancelled 2022 World Cruise, which the line says had to be scrapped due to the number of travel restrictions in place on the original voyage.

"Our guests are extremely seasoned travelers who crave worldwide discovery, cultural immersion and the allure of exotic global destinations," Jack Anderson, president of Crystal, said in a statement.

"This expansive 2022 Grand Voyage has been artfully crafted to showcase rare ports of call and unique experiences that offer our guests a new twist on even the most well-loved destinations, while inviting them to enjoy the indulgences of Michelin-level cuisine, personalized service, unmatched spaciousness and luxurious all-inclusive amenities and comforts that remain the hallmarks of the Crystal Experience."

Prospective passengers can also choose from 11 different cruise segments that range in length from nine to 16 nights.

The 2022 Grand Voyage will be operated aboard Crystal Serenity. Passengers who had originally booked on the 2022 World Cruise will be able to book passage on the new 2022 Grand Voyage during an exclusive booking window between September 14-23, 2021.