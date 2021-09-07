Crystal Cruises Parts Ways with Crystal Esprit Cruise Ship

(10:02 p.m. EDT) The 62-passenger Crystal Esprit is leaving the Crystal Cruises fleet. The luxury cruise line said late Tuesday that it had sold the award-winning super yacht to an undisclosed buyer.

Crystal Esprit joined the luxury line’s fleet in 2015 and sailed primarily in the Caribbean, Seychelles, the Middle East and Europe. The ship was known for its butler service and full-service spa and its assortment of watersports toys -- which included an onboard submersible craft.

In a statement, Crystal Cruises said the ship had been a “wonderful part of the Crystal fleet offering a boutique yachting experience unmatched in the industry” and had devoted fans.

"However, as we have been evaluating our focus post pandemic, the single, small yacht concept does not fit into future plans for the company as we continue to concentrate on the successful deployment of our Crystal Ocean, River and Expedition fleets, as well as exploring new builds for expansion," the cruise line said.

Crystal said it was notifying affected passengers and their travel partners, and that those booked on Crystal Esprit sailings would receive either a full refund or future credits equal to 115 percent of the cruise fare paid for use on the company's other ships.

The officers and crew of Crystal Esprit would be welcomed aboard other ships in the fleet, the line said.