Oasis of the Seas Resumes Cruising For The First Time in 18 Months

(10:30 a.m. EDT) -- Following a successful test cruise last month, Royal Caribbean's iconic Oasis of the Seas set sail on its first commercial cruise in 18 months from Bayonne, New Jersey.
The 5,600+ passenger vessel, which completed the six-day test cruise on August 28, received permission to resume passenger sailings from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Friday.
Oasis is operating seven-night itineraries calling in at Nassau, The Bahamas; Port Canaveral and Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean's private island in the Bahamas, until the end of October.
The ship will be based in Miami for the winter season sailing Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries, calling in at Cozumel, Rotan, Honduras, St. Maarten and Puerto Rico.
Oasis of the Seas is the 14th Royal Caribbean ship to resume service since post-pandemic cruising restarted and the 10th to operate from the U.S.
Featured Videos
Wonder of the Seas Construction Update: Sea Trials
Wonder of the Seas Completes Sea Trials
Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months
Perfect Day at CocoCay: Here's How We Spent 2 DAYS at Royal Caribbean's Private Island
Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog
Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better?
Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021)
Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises!
Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021
Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021
Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements
Royal Caribbean Odyssey Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft
Shipyard Tour: Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Of The Seas Gets Its Finishing Touches -- Video
Harmony Of The Seas Video Tour – Inside Look At One Of Royal Caribbean’s Most Popular Cruise Ships
Symphony Of The Seas Video Tour
Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum Of The Seas Celebrates Keel Laying
Sea Beyond: An Innovative Cruise Experience By Royal Caribbean
Sneak Peak At Symphony Of The Seas
What’s Your Size? Royal Caribbean's Oasis Class Vs. Majesty Of The Seas - Video
Royal Caribbean's Oasis Of The Seas Photo Tour
Spectrum Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft
Royal Caribbean's Enchantment Of The Seas Highlights
Harvest Caye Cruise Port Video Tour
Photo Tour of Royal Caribbean's Allure Of The Seas
What It Means To Be Loyal To Royal
7 Can’t-Miss Experiences on Allure Of The Seas
Video Tour of Allure Of The Seas' Bars
Harmony Of The Seas Youth Place
Harmony Of The Seas Pool And Sports Zone
Harmony Of The Seas Central Park On Royal Caribbean International
Harmony Of The Seas Boardwalk
Harmony Of The Seas Royal Promenade
Harmony Of The Seas Entertainment Place
Harmony Of The Seas Vitality Spa And Fitness Center
Perfect Storm Water Slides On Harmony Of The Seas
Cruise Critic Tours Harmony Of The Seas
Harmony Of The Seas Cabins - Video Tour - Cruise Critic
Cruise Critic Tours Harmony Of The Seas
Greased Lightnin': Royal Caribbean Brings Another Broadway Hit
Plunging Into Adventure On The Tallest Slide At Sea: Royal Caribbean Reveals 10-Story Ultimate Abyss
Cruise Critic Flowrider On Royal Caribbean's Freedom Of The Seas
Cruise Critic Tours Anthem of the Seas
Anthem Of The Seas Welcomes Gigi The Giraffe
Oasis Of The Seas Flowrider - Cruise Critic Goes Surfing
Oasis Of The Seas Royal Promenade (2009)
Oasis Of The Seas Jazz On 4 Performance
Oasis Of The Seas Royal Promenade Parade (2009)
Oasis Of The Seas Carousel In Action (2009)
Oasis Of The Seas Ship Tour -- Main Dining Room (2009)
Royal Caribbean aims to have 21 out of its 25 vessels in operation by the end of the year.
Launched in 2009, Oasis is the 4th biggest ship in the world -- after fleet mates Allure of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas.
A fifth Oasis-class vessel, Wonder of the Seas, is currently under construction at the Chantiers de L'Atlantique shipyard in France, and will launch next year.