Bahamas Requires COVID-19 Vaccine For All Eligible Passengers, Causing Cruise Lines To Change Rules

(9:30 a.m. EDT) – All eligible passengers traveling on cruise ships to The Bahamas, including cruise line private islands, must be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to new regulations released by the country yesterday.

The emergency order requires any cruise ship stopping at any port in the country to release a manifest of all passengers and their vaccination status. It also forbids a ship that has passengers older than 12 who are not vaccinated to come to the country.

The rules take effect on September 3, 2021 and are in effect until November 1, 2021.

The order has a few exceptions – if a ship needs to call in The Bahamas because of an emergency situation approved by the archipelago's government or if a passenger cannot get the vaccine because of medical reasons.

The Bahamas is not the only Caribbean country or territory that is becoming more strict with who can visit, as cases of the Delta variant continue to rise in the United States. The U.S. Virgin Islands issued a similar directive early in the month, and Puerto Rico does not allow unvaccinated passengers off the ship during calls.

Some cruise lines already comply with this requirement. Norwegian Cruise Line, for example, carries 100 percent vaccinated passengers and is currently sailing from Florida after winning the legal right to do so. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he will appeal that decision.

The current state law that bans businesses from imposing vaccine mandates for services has forced cruise ships to come up with different ways to limit unvaccinated people on ships to satisfy both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and calls from customers who would prefer to take a vaccinated cruise.

Pressure from international ports will likely make more lines follow NCL's path. The Bahamas cracking down on unvaccinated cruise travelers is particularly important, as the country has been a linchpin in cruising's 2021 restart.

Several lines, including Royal Caribbean and Crystal, have made Nassau a homeport. The lines have also relied on their popular private islands, such as Royal Caribbean's Perfect Day at CocoCay and Disney's Castaway Cay, for summer and fall 2021 itineraries.

Cruise Critic has reached out to lines sailing from The Bahamas for comment. We'll update this story as information comes in.

Carnival

"We are already essentially complying with the intent of the law," a spokesperson said.

At least 95 percent of the passengers on Carnival ships currently are vaccinated against COVID-19. The cruise line asks passengers to fill out an application for an exemption if they are unvaccinated and these are reviewed two weeks before the cruise.

Celebrity

Celebrity Cruises' policy is already in line with The Bahamas requirement.

Crystal Cruises

Crystal has released the following statement:

"Crystal is aware of the new emergency order by The Bahamas that was issued yesterday that will prohibit cruise ships from entering any Bahamian port if they carry passengers who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This new order is set to take effect on September 3 and remain in place through at least November 1.

"This new emergency order does not affect guests who are embarking on Crystal Serenity’s Luxury Bahamas Escapes voyages in Nassau and Bimini as all guests 12 and older are already required to be fully vaccinated when embarking in The Bahamas.

"The company recently launched embarkation for Luxury Bahamas Escapes out of the Port of Miami where the company is required by Florida law to accept a capacity-controlled number of unvaccinated guests. Please note that, to date, no unvaccinated guests have embarked in Miami. We are currently reviewing this new requirement from The Bahamas and its impact on our Miami embarkation for Crystal Serenity and will provide an update as soon as we can.

"As this new emergency order is in effect through November 1, it does not impact future Crystal Symphony voyages scheduled to visit The Bahamas in late November and early in 2022."

MSC Cruises

The line posted a statement on Facebook:

"For all MSC Meraviglia and MSC Divina Sailings beginning September 3, 2021 through and including sailings of October 31, 2021 departing from PortMiami and PortCanaveral

The Bahamas has just announced new protocols requiring any visitors (12 years and older) to be fully vaccinated. Due to this latest requirement, MSC Cruises will now be requiring all guests 12 years and older to be fully vaccinated on all sailings beginning September 3, 2021 through and including sailings of October 31, 2021 departing from PortMiami and Port Canaveral.

All fully vaccinated guests, 12 years and older, will be asked to present their original CDC vaccination card at the pier upon embarkation. Photocopies or pictures of vaccination cards will not be accepted. Guests will be considered fully vaccinated if they have received their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines (or their single dose, such as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine) at least 14 days prior to the cruise. Currently, the CDC does not recognize any mixed combination of COVID-19 vaccines as fully vaccinated. If you are unable or unwilling to show proof of vaccination, you will be denied boarding.

If you are 12 years and older and currently booked on a MSC Cruises itinerary departing from PortMiami or Port Canaveral beginning September 3, 2021 through and including sailings of October 31, 2021 and you are not fully vaccinated and will not be vaccinated 14 days prior to the cruise, you are eligible for a full refund of any funds currently on your booking."

Royal Caribbean

"Today, The Bahamas issued a new policy that requires all guests ages 12 and older on a cruise ship to be fully vaccinated for that ship to visit The Bahamas. This is effective starting Sept. 3 and through Nov. 1.

To comply with this requirement, our vaccine policy for guests 12 and older sailing on Royal Caribbean cruises departing from Florida must now match the requirements in place for all sailings departing from other U.S. ports.

The updated policy is as follows: For cruises departing from any U.S. port and visiting The Bahamas on and after Sept. 3, guests who are 12 and older must provide proof of vaccination in order to sail. This also applies to itineraries that include Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Travelers unable to show proof of vaccination will be unable to sail. Those of our guests under 12, who are currently ineligible for the vaccine, can still cruise with us as long as they continue to provide a negative test result at boarding and follow certain health and safety protocols.