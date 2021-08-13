  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Princess Cruises Floats Out New Ship Enchanted Princess
Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery of Newest Cruise Ship, Norwegian Encore
Cruise Ship Delays Announced, Following Yard Closures and Slowdowns
MSC Cruises Successfully Floats Out MSC Seashore, Ship Coming July 2021
Silversea Floats Out New Silver Dawn Luxury Cruise Ship
Princess Cruises' Newest Ship, Discovery Princess, Floats Out
New Norwegian Prima Cruise Ship Boasts Smaller Size, More Luxury, More Outdoor Space
Virgin Voyages Takes Delivery of Valiant Lady Cruise Ship, Resilient Lady "Floated Out"
MSC Takes Delivery of Largest Cruise Ship Ever Built in Italy
Holland America Line Cruise News: Line Takes Delivery of Rotterdam from Fincantieri
Norwegian Cruise Line "Floats Out" New Ship Class, Prima
Norwegian Cruise Line float out

Norwegian Cruise Line "Floats Out" New Ship Class, Prima

Norwegian Cruise Line "Floats Out" New Ship Class, Prima
Norwegian Cruise Line float out

August 13, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(10 a.m. EDT) -- Norwegian Cruise Line "floated out" its newest vessel Norwegian Prima from her drydock at Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy, marking the first time a new ship touches water.

To celebrate the occasion, a commemorative coin was encased within Norwegian Prima in a traditional maritime ceremony attended by Eamonn Ferrin, Vice President International Business, NCL and Antonio Quintano, Shipyard Director, Fincantieri.

The float out signifies the completion of external works and painting to Norwegian Prima, including the striking hull artwork designed by Italian graffiti artist Manuel Di Rita, known commonly as "Peeta." Work now continues on Norwegian Prima's interior fittings and cabins, before the ship is officially delivered to NCL and starts sailing in summer 2022.

"A ship’s float out is always a significant milestone, but this one is particularly special", said Harry Sommer, President and Chief Executive Officer of NCL. "Our eighteenth ship, Norwegian Prima represents an exciting new chapter for our Brand and the first vessel to be delivered in our groundbreaking new Prima Class,”

"We’ve worked closely with our partners at Fincantieri to deliver a truly remarkable vessel. Their passion, skill and craftsmanship has brought to life one of the most stylish and innovative ships to ever set sail. I’m thrilled we’re now one step closer to welcoming our guests onboard in just 12 months' time," Sommer concluded.

Featured Videos

See all videos
NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months

NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months

LIVE Interview with Frank Del Rio, NCLH President and CEO, About Company's "Safe to Sail" Campaign

LIVE Interview with Frank Del Rio, NCLH President and CEO, About Company's "Safe to Sail" Campaign

Silver Cove At Norwegian Cruise Line's Great Stirrup Cay

Silver Cove At Norwegian Cruise Line's Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Encore - Hull Art Reveal - Artist Eduardo Arranz Bravo

Norwegian Encore - Hull Art Reveal - Artist Eduardo Arranz Bravo

Norwegian Bliss Virtual Tour - Why You Should Be Excited About Norwegian's Newest Ship

Norwegian Bliss Virtual Tour - Why You Should Be Excited About Norwegian's Newest Ship

Norwegian Breakaway Photo Tour

Norwegian Breakaway Photo Tour

The Waterfront On Norwegian Cruise Line - Video

The Waterfront On Norwegian Cruise Line - Video

Norwegian Getaway Photo Tour

Norwegian Getaway Photo Tour

Inside Look: The Haven On Norwegian Cruise Line

Inside Look: The Haven On Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Escape's Ropes Course - Are You Brave Enough?

Norwegian Escape's Ropes Course - Are You Brave Enough?

Inside Look at Norwegian Sky In Cuba

Inside Look at Norwegian Sky In Cuba

Norwegian Escape Attractions - 7 Free Things You Have To Try - Video Tour

Norwegian Escape Attractions - 7 Free Things You Have To Try - Video Tour

4 Exclusive Spots On Norwegian Escape - Video Tour

4 Exclusive Spots On Norwegian Escape - Video Tour

Norwegian Escape Photo Tour

Norwegian Escape Photo Tour

Norwegian Breakaway Video Tour (2013)

Norwegian Breakaway Video Tour (2013)

See all videos

Norwegian Prima float out ceremony

Norwegian Prima is the first of six ships in NCL’s Prima Class, the line's first new class of vessels in nearly 10 years. The ship comes in at 965 feet long, 142,500 gross tons and has capacity for 3,215 passengers at double occupancy.

Prima's features include Ocean Boulevard, wrapping around the entire deck over 44,000 square feet, allowing guests to connect to the ocean while enjoying alfresco dining and experiences such as Infinity Beach, with two infinity pools; and Oceanwalk, with two glass bridges suspended over the water.

The ship debuts Indulge Food Hall, NCL’s first upscale open-air marketplace offering diverse menu items from eleven different culinary venues. Ocean Boulevard also hosts three restaurants; Onda By Scarpetta, Los Lobos and The Local Bar & Grill.

Norwegian Prima will also debut the largest The Haven on any NCL vessel, the line's "ship-within-a-ship" suite complex, spanning eight decks of suites and public areas, it is accessible via private elevators and located at the aft of the ship for the very first time.

Every public area in The Haven will offer spectacular views, together with a new infinity pool overlooking the ship's wake and a new outdoor spa with a glass-walled sauna and cold room.

Commencing Summer 2022, Norwegian Prima will offer bucket-list itineraries in Northern Europe with voyages from Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Copenhagen, Denmark giving guests the opportunity to explore the stunning Norwegian Fjords and Baltic Sea.

She will then sail a 12-day transatlantic voyage from Southampton to New York via Scotland’s Shetland Islands, Halifax in Nova Scotia and an extended overnight stay in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Through the Fall and Winter, Norwegian Prima will offer a variety of port-rich Bermuda and Caribbean cruises from New York, Galveston, TX, Miami and Orlando, FL (Port Canaveral), including calls to Harvest Caye, the Company’s private resort destination in Belize as well as NCL’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay, in the Bahamas.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
60-Second Video Tour of Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady
5
Oceania's New Cruise Ship Vista To Have New Restaurants, Healthy Options
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.