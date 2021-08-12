Oceania's New Cruise Ship Vista To Have New Restaurants, Healthy Options

(9:45 a.m. EDT) -- Oceania Cruises' newest ship Vista, coming in 2023, will have even more restaurants than the small ship line typically has onboard, including one dedicated solely for healthy cuisine.

Oceania already has a stellar reputation among foodies for its focus on culinary; the line has topped the Cruise Critic Editors' Picks for Dining, in the upscale and luxury category. The first of two new 1,200-passenger Allura-class ships, Vista will be the first newbuild to join the Oceania fleet since 2012. The size makes it similar to Marina and Riviera.

But unlike those two ships, Vista will have a total of 12 restaurants, four of them brand-new and exclusive to the ship. Here's what's coming:

Ember. The line is calling this the "signature addition" to Oceania's restaurants. Open for lunch and dinner, the menu will focus on "inventive American creations." Sample dishes are braised short ribs on polenta; grilled swordfish with asparagus; crab cakes with spicy aioli, and Cobb salad with smoked chicken.

Aquamar Kitchen. Following the success of the plant-based offerings that Oceania has already put throughout its dining, Aquamar Kitchen promises "an abundance of indulgence with none of the guilt." Breakfast selections include cold-pressed raw juices and super-food smoothies, hearty homemade granolas and avocado toasts, organic power bowls, and breakfast wraps. For lunch, healthy dishes include slow-roasted organic salmon with quinoa tabouleh and lemon tahini; yellowfin tacos with white cabbage slaw, and crunchy chicken sandwich on a freshly baked whole grain roll.

The Culinary Center Dining Room. Oceania already had a Culinary Center for hands-on instruction and classes. But Vista will also have an oceanview dining room for private group dinners and for its food and wine pairings (don't miss the multi-course Dom Perignonpairing).

Bakery. Self-explanatory, the Bakery will be adjacent to Baristas coffee bar and specialize in fresh-baked French and Italian pastries.

Vista will also have Oceania favorites, such as the Polo Grill and Toscana, as well as Red Ginger.