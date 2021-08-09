  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Carnival Reveals More Food and Beverage Offerings for New Mardi Gras Cruise Ship
Carnival's 2020 Cruise Ship, Mardi Gras, Will Feature Seafood Restaurant Helmed by Holland America's Master Chef
Carnival's Newest Cruise Ship, Carnival Panorama, Christened in California
Live From Carnival Panorama: First Impressions of Carnival's New California-Based Cruise Ship
Holland America Adds James Beard Award-Winning Chef to Cruise Line's Culinary Council
Carnival Set to Launch Its Largest-Ever Cruise Ship, Mardi Gras - Rollercoaster and All
Carnival Cruise News: Hot New Ship Mardi Gras Sets Sail, First Cruise To Resume From Port Canaveral
Carnival Cruise News: Live From Carnival Mardi Gras -- First Impressions of the Brand-New Cruise Ship
Carnival Cruise Line News: Face Masks Now Required Onboard Sailings, Institutes Mandatory Pre-Cruise Testing
Carnival Cruise News: Just Back From Carnival Mardi Gras: Hits and Misses
Exterior Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo by Chris Gray Faust)

Carnival Cruise News: Just Back From Carnival Mardi Gras: Hits and Misses

Carnival Cruise News: Just Back From Carnival Mardi Gras: Hits and Misses
Exterior Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo by Chris Gray Faust)

August 09, 2021

Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(5:30 a.m. EDT) -- We're just back from the first sailing of Carnival's newest and much-anticipated ship, Mardi Gras -- and in our opinion, the first vessel in the cruise line's new Excel class has been worth the wait.

The ship, the largest for Carnival Cruise Line to-date, can hold a whopping 6,500 passengers. The line is holding capacity at about 70 percent right now and there were approximately 4,200 people onboard for this first sailing.

The ship set sail from Port Canaveral on July 31, marking the first revenue sailing from the port in 16 months.

Here's a look at we loved and what we didn't – and what fell slightly in between.

Hits

Rudi's Seagrill on Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo/Chris Gray Faust)

Rudi's Seagrill. The longtime Master Chef for sister line Holland America, Rudi Sodamin has been known for sophisticated seafood in his onboard venue Rudi's Sel de Mer.  At his first venture outside HAL into Carnival, we found the food at Rudi's Seagrill to be a little more down-to-earth than it is on Holland America -- but just as tasty. What ties them both together are the whimsical "food faces" plates and clever presentations that are Sodamin's calling card.  Lobster mac and cheese is served in a cute lobster bowl, for example. At $38 per person, the Seafood Grill makes for a reasonably priced date night that's certainly comparable to a nice seafood restaurant on land. Make reservations early -- we tried to go back later in our cruise, but it was completely booked.

Featured Videos

Carnival Mardi Gras: Free Dining on the Lido Deck

Carnival Mardi Gras: Free Dining on the Lido Deck

Carnival Mardi Gras: RedFrog Tiki Bar & Summer Landing

Carnival Mardi Gras: RedFrog Tiki Bar & Summer Landing

Carnival Mardi Gras' Excel Suite and Loft 19

Carnival Mardi Gras' Excel Suite and Loft 19

Live From Carnival's Mardi Gras: The French Quarter

Live From Carnival's Mardi Gras: The French Quarter

BOLT: We Try Carnival Mardi Gras' Roller Coaster at Sea

BOLT: We Try Carnival Mardi Gras' Roller Coaster at Sea

NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months

NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months

Cruise Critic and JJ Cruise : Our Experience Onboard Celebrity Edge (June 2021)

Cruise Critic and JJ Cruise : Our Experience Onboard Celebrity Edge (June 2021)

Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months

Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months

LIVE Q&A: Cruise Critic and Emma Cruises Chat About All Things Cruise

LIVE Q&A: Cruise Critic and Emma Cruises Chat About All Things Cruise

Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021

Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021

Cruise Executives Wish Cruise Critic a Happy 25th Anniversary

Cruise Executives Wish Cruise Critic a Happy 25th Anniversary

Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog

Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog

Q&A with Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue (2021)

Q&A with Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue (2021)

Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later

Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later

Freedom Of The Seas Resumes Sailing With New Rules

Freedom Of The Seas Resumes Sailing With New Rules

Cruise Critic | EatSleepCruise: What's It Like Onboard Celebrity Edge?

Cruise Critic | EatSleepCruise: What's It Like Onboard Celebrity Edge?

‘Top Chef’ Winner Kristen Kish Joins Holland America Line’s Award-winning Culinary Council

‘Top Chef’ Winner Kristen Kish Joins Holland America Line’s Award-winning Culinary Council

Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of The Magic Carpet

Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of The Magic Carpet

Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return

Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return

Celebrity Apex -- Eden

Celebrity Apex -- Eden

Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat

Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat

Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of the Infinite Veranda Cabin

Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of the Infinite Veranda Cabin

Q&A with Celebrity Apex's Cruise Director

Q&A with Celebrity Apex's Cruise Director

Celebrity Apex -- Pools & Resort Deck

Celebrity Apex -- Pools & Resort Deck

Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation Process (2021)

Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation Process (2021)

Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better?

Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better?

Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021)

Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021)

Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises!

Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises!

LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE!

LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE!

CRUISE NEWS Countdown! This Week's Top 5 Stories

CRUISE NEWS Countdown! This Week's Top 5 Stories

NEWS: CDC Loosens Mask Restrictions; Norwegian Reveals NEW Ship Class

NEWS: CDC Loosens Mask Restrictions; Norwegian Reveals NEW Ship Class

NEWS: What Does the Latest CDC Guidance Mean? We Explain, Cruisers & Cruise Lines React

NEWS: What Does the Latest CDC Guidance Mean? We Explain, Cruisers & Cruise Lines React

Alaska 2021: Inside Passage Businesses Talk About A Devastating Season Without Cruise Tourists

Alaska 2021: Inside Passage Businesses Talk About A Devastating Season Without Cruise Tourists

CRUISE NEWS: Two Brand-New Cruise Ships From Disney And Celebrity Revealed, See Photos!

CRUISE NEWS: Two Brand-New Cruise Ships From Disney And Celebrity Revealed, See Photos!

BREAKING NEWS: CDC Says Cruises From the U.S. Could Start by "Mid-July"

BREAKING NEWS: CDC Says Cruises From the U.S. Could Start by "Mid-July"

CRUISE NEWS: Two States Sue CDC Over Cruise Restart, New MSC Virtuosa Photos & More

CRUISE NEWS: Two States Sue CDC Over Cruise Restart, New MSC Virtuosa Photos & More

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC Battle Over Cruise Continues!

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC Battle Over Cruise Continues!

NEWS: Norwegian Makes HUGE Waves with Restart Plans (Bonus! Live From an Alaska Cruise)

NEWS: Norwegian Makes HUGE Waves with Restart Plans (Bonus! Live From an Alaska Cruise)

Where Can You Cruise To -- And From -- In Summer 2021?

Where Can You Cruise To -- And From -- In Summer 2021?

Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021

Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC's Silence And Where Vaccinated Passengers Can Sail in 2021 -- VIDEO

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC's Silence And Where Vaccinated Passengers Can Sail in 2021 -- VIDEO

BONUS NEWS! Royal Caribbean, Celebrity to Resume Cruising in June

BONUS NEWS! Royal Caribbean, Celebrity to Resume Cruising in June

BREAKING: A Big Cruise Line Says Guests Need the Jab, Another Announces U.K. Return

BREAKING: A Big Cruise Line Says Guests Need the Jab, Another Announces U.K. Return

NEWS: This Cruise Line is Returning to Cruise SOON!

NEWS: This Cruise Line is Returning to Cruise SOON!

Odyssey of the Seas' Debut in Israel, and Where Royal Caribbean Might Restart Next

Odyssey of the Seas' Debut in Israel, and Where Royal Caribbean Might Restart Next

Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021

Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021

Cruise Restart, Rising Cruise Prices & The Vaccine's Impact On Bookings (Video)

Cruise Restart, Rising Cruise Prices & The Vaccine's Impact On Bookings (Video)

Exciting Disney Cruise News, More Vaccine Mandates & MSC Seashore Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Exciting Disney Cruise News, More Vaccine Mandates & MSC Seashore Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Why Lines Aren't Canceling Alaska Cruises, Robot News and More

Why Lines Aren't Canceling Alaska Cruises, Robot News and More

CDC Mask Mandate, Cruise Vaccine News and Canada's Cruise Ban Through 2022

CDC Mask Mandate, Cruise Vaccine News and Canada's Cruise Ban Through 2022

Cruisers and Cruise Lines Talk Vaccines, Big Azamara News and More

Cruisers and Cruise Lines Talk Vaccines, Big Azamara News and More

Royal Caribbean Group Sells Popular Cruise Line, Mandatory Vaccines and More

Royal Caribbean Group Sells Popular Cruise Line, Mandatory Vaccines and More

Exciting Cruise News From Carnival Corp., Pause Extensions & More

Exciting Cruise News From Carnival Corp., Pause Extensions & More

Exciting New Ships in 2021 - This Week in Cruise News

Exciting New Ships in 2021 - This Week in Cruise News

Rudi Sodamin Makes A Special, Thanksgiving-themed "Food Faces" Video For Cruise Critic

Rudi Sodamin Makes A Special, Thanksgiving-themed "Food Faces" Video For Cruise Critic

Coin Ceremony For Celebrity Cruises' New Ship, Celebrity Beyond

Coin Ceremony For Celebrity Cruises' New Ship, Celebrity Beyond

Cruising In Maine During COVID-19, On the Only Ship Sailing in the U.S.

Cruising In Maine During COVID-19, On the Only Ship Sailing in the U.S.

Former Cruise Ship Captain Offers "Ghost Tours" of Empty Cruise Liners in South England

Former Cruise Ship Captain Offers "Ghost Tours" of Empty Cruise Liners in South England

Variety Cruises' Galileo, The First Eastern Mediterranean Cruise In The COVID Era

Variety Cruises' Galileo, The First Eastern Mediterranean Cruise In The COVID Era

Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements

Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements

Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic

Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic

How to Make a Towel Animals Swans, Dogs and Elephants

How to Make a Towel Animals Swans, Dogs and Elephants

Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make Towel Swans

Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make Towel Swans

Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make a Towel Dog

Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make a Towel Dog

Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make a Towel Elephant

Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make a Towel Elephant

First Look At Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady

First Look At Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady

Bolt - Top Deck Roller-Coaster at Sea on Carnival Mardi Gras

Bolt - Top Deck Roller-Coaster at Sea on Carnival Mardi Gras

Norwegian Encore - Hull Art Reveal - Artist Eduardo Arranz Bravo

Norwegian Encore - Hull Art Reveal - Artist Eduardo Arranz Bravo

Disney Cruise Line Announces Disney Wish

Disney Cruise Line Announces Disney Wish

Virgin Voyages Unveils Beach Club And Entertainment

Virgin Voyages Unveils Beach Club And Entertainment

Royal Caribbean Odyssey Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

Royal Caribbean Odyssey Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection To Debut In 2020

Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection To Debut In 2020

Virgin Voyages Reveals Suite Design New Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages Reveals Suite Design New Cruise Ship

Celebrity Edge Sneak Peek: Why You Should Be Excited About Celebrity Cruises' Newest Ship

Celebrity Edge Sneak Peek: Why You Should Be Excited About Celebrity Cruises' Newest Ship

Celebrity Edge Shipyard Hyperlapse Tour

Celebrity Edge Shipyard Hyperlapse Tour

Marella Cruises Cast Members Rehearse New Show Debut

Marella Cruises Cast Members Rehearse New Show Debut

Shipyard Tour: Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Of The Seas Gets Its Finishing Touches -- Video

Shipyard Tour: Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Of The Seas Gets Its Finishing Touches -- Video

How To Make Carnival Cruise Line's Famous Warm Chocolate Melting Cake - Video

How To Make Carnival Cruise Line's Famous Warm Chocolate Melting Cake - Video

Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line

Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial

Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial

Live From MSC Seaside: A Cruise Ship Designed For The Outdoors

Live From MSC Seaside: A Cruise Ship Designed For The Outdoors

Carnival Splendor Photo Tour

Carnival Splendor Photo Tour

Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum Of The Seas Celebrates Keel Laying

Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum Of The Seas Celebrates Keel Laying

Carnival Conquest Photo Tour

Carnival Conquest Photo Tour

Carnival Pride Photo Tour

Carnival Pride Photo Tour

Carnival Dream Photo Tour

Carnival Dream Photo Tour

Sneak Peak At Symphony Of The Seas

Sneak Peak At Symphony Of The Seas

Carnival Sunshine Photo Tour

Carnival Sunshine Photo Tour

Carnival Breeze Photo Tour

Carnival Breeze Photo Tour

Spectrum Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

Spectrum Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

Photo Tour of Carnival Liberty

Photo Tour of Carnival Liberty

5 Best Restaurants for Free Eats on Carnival Sunshine

5 Best Restaurants for Free Eats on Carnival Sunshine

SkyRide On Carnival Vista: Cruise Critic Tries It

SkyRide On Carnival Vista: Cruise Critic Tries It

Carnival Vista Top Deck Attractions

Carnival Vista Top Deck Attractions

Behind the Scenes at CSMART - Carnival's Arison Maritime Training Center

Behind the Scenes at CSMART - Carnival's Arison Maritime Training Center

Cruise Pier Runners In Cozumel -- Carnival Liberty

Cruise Pier Runners In Cozumel -- Carnival Liberty

Anthem Of The Seas Welcomes Gigi The Giraffe

Anthem Of The Seas Welcomes Gigi The Giraffe

Cruise Critic Quick Chat With Carnival CEO Arnold Donald

Cruise Critic Quick Chat With Carnival CEO Arnold Donald

HRH Prince Phillip Visits Cunard's Fleet

HRH Prince Phillip Visits Cunard's Fleet

Royal Rendezvous: 3 Cunard Queens Arrive In Southampton

Royal Rendezvous: 3 Cunard Queens Arrive In Southampton

Celebrity Silhouette's Conveyance (2011)

Celebrity Silhouette's Conveyance (2011)

Chicken burger on Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo by Chris Gray Faust)

Shaq's Big Chicken. If Rudi's is our favorite new upscale restaurant onboard, then this complimentary chicken sandwich station at the back of the Lido deck has become our go-to casual option. Created by Carnival partner Shaquille O'Neal, we love the variety of chicken sandwiches served, and even gave the chicken breakfast biscuit a try. (Verdict: A little sweet, but we'll take it). The fries are a technical delight – although they are shaped like steak fries, they hold their crispiness. While the masses are still lining up for Guy Fieri's burgers, which is now in an expanded location on deck 17, we predict that Shaq's Big Chicken will win more than its share of converts.

Fortune Teller Bar on Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo/Chris Gray Faust)

Onboard Neighborhoods. Carnival borrowed a page from Royal Caribbean here, and organized the ship around six themed areas, known as neighborhoods: Grand Central, French Quarter, La Piazza, Summer Landing, Lido and The Ultimate Playground. We predict most passengers will never remember the names. What they will notice, though, is that different restaurants, bars and attractions are grouped together in areas that make sense and have a similar vibe. With its three-story banquette seating and unique side atrium, Grand Central has that "this is where everything happens" busy vibe, from early in the morning until late at night. La Piazza does seem to be a place where people linger, for multiple reasons -- not only is it close to the outdoor smoking area, it's also where the free pizza and paninis are (and the new Bar Della Rosa). And of course, we're already mentioned our love for the French Quarter.

Red Frog Tiki Bar on Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo/Chris Gray Faust)

Supersized Venues. There are always cruisers who eschew the new for old favorites – and what's great about Mardi Gras is that these Carnival hallmarks are bigger than ever before. The RedFrog Rum Bar is now a two-deck Tiki bar, taking up more real estate on the Lido, with better seating options (and even yummier drinks). The popular Guy's Burger Joint now has plenty of seating, and it's been moved to deck 17 right next to the teen club so they can chow down. The Pig & Anchor Smokehouse is the linchpin of the casual Patio at Summer Landing corner. The Alchemy Bar -- always a popular watering hole since being introduced as part of the line's FunShip 2.0 enhancements a few years back -- also has substantial seating, so you have somewhere to go after getting that expertly mixed cocktail. Having more space, at the places you know your cruisers enjoy, makes a lot of sense.

BOLT on Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Outdoor Thrills. Bolt, the first roller coaster at sea, is always one of the first things that comes up when you talk about Mardi Gras. The hype is justified; the ride packs a lot of thrills into a short timespan. While some people will always complain about the $15 price, we think it's in line with similar cruise ship attractions such as the North Star on Royal Caribbean (currently $29 on Odyssey of the Seas and Anthem of the Seas for an extended ride on sea days) and the go-karts on Norwegian (ok, you spend longer on the race track for about the same price --  but you're also not hurtling on a track high above the water either). There was a lot of confusion over how many Bolt laps you get for your money. On our sailing, $15 covered one lap, but Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy said it would change to two laps on subsequent cruises.

With all of the hype surrounding Bolt, it's easy to sleep on the other main attraction in the Ultimate Playground, the ropes course. If the height doesn't challenge you, then maybe the zip line will. (We saw a few people balk when they got to that part).

Brass Magnolia on Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo/Chris Gray Faust)

Bars (yes, most of them!) If your vision of a Carnival cocktail menu is the same old daiquiris and Pina coladas, then the bars on Mardi Gras will blow your mind. The line has embraced craft cocktails, and taken them far beyond the mixology of the already-great Alchemy Bar. Every bar onboard has something special, it seems, and that's on purpose, according to Eddie Allen, VP of Beverage Operations. The new French Quarter neighborhood has two fantastic bars, the Brass Magnolia and the Fortune Teller, both with a different vibe and completely different cocktail menus. But even the Watering Hole bar, which is kind of tucked away outside at the Patio at Summer Landing, has its own collection of new-to-the-line drinks, centered around refreshment.  What I like best of all is that unlike some other cruise line, almost every specialty cocktail is included in the line's Cheers beverage package. For the 10-20 percent of passengers who buy a drink package, they get the full range of flavors, without having to pay extra.

Meh

Loft 19 on Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Loft 19. The suite retreat sounds like a great idea, and we've seen the concept executed very well on other cruise lines (Celebrity and MSC have particularly nice sundeck amenities for their suite guests). But using our complimentary pass to the area, we didn't see anything that would make it particularly special. The Loft 19 cabanas cost extra whether you're in a suite or not – and they aren't cheap, at $500 a day for five guests. Now while the special service that you receive there might be nice for a splurge – you get a free bottle of sparkling wine and bar service, which would be fun if you brought four of your friends – there's no service at all if you're just a regular Loft 19 guest. The regular loungers for the non-cabana guests are in less desirable locations. You're far better off going down a deck to the free adults-only Serenity deck, where you at least have bar access, a wider variety of deck chairs, a full pool (as opposed to a hot tub) and a salad bar.

Multiple Your Time Dining Venues. The ship's architects, Glenn Aprile and Petu Kummala, told journalists that they knew Mardi Gras would not work if all guests followed the same tradition of eating their meals in the main dining rooms and the Lido buffet. There simply aren't enough seats, particularly in Flamingo, the dining room set aside for Your Time Dining.

To alleviate the pressure, the ship made several specialty restaurants -- new Mexican-Chinese restaurant Chibang, Cucina del Capitano and Guy's Pig & Anchor Smokehouse & Brewhouse -- complimentary, for what they are calling a "limited time." Guests were also advised that they could order items from the main dining room -- including lobster on Elegant Night -- in these specialty restaurants.

Passengers didn't get the memo. The lines for the Flamingo Dining Room were long on the first Elegant Night, with angry gussied-up guests who waited hours to eat in a more formal setting. Then the next night, the specialty restaurants were overloaded when large amounts of people decided to give them a try.

The ship is looking at finding solutions, said Duffy, who was onboard all week and witnessed the blockages. One option is to put overflow Your Time passengers on the second floor of the Palm dining room, which is currently reserved for traditional set dining. Another option is to make it more obvious to passengers that they can get their Elegant Night lobster--  as much as they want-- in the other venues.

Still, we ate in Chibang!, the Mexican and Chinese-inspired venue, during an Elegant Night. While the venue had much faster service than we heard was happening elsewhere among the ship, no one told us that we could order the fancier menu items. And for those who love the pomp of a main dining room for dress-up dining, the modern setting is not a substitute.

The line will also not say how long these alternative venues will remain complimentary. The term "limited time" was thrown around quite a bit, with no actual deadline. If Carnival hopes to charge for these venues, using them as overflow from Flamingo is also not a solution.

We'll be interested to see how the line sorts this out as the ship builds its way to full capacity.

Misses

View of balconies onboard Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo by Chris Gray Faust)

Tiered Balcony Cabins. When you look at Mardi Gras from the outside, you'll immediately notice that some of the cabins are recessed inward, in a tiered fashion. That allows the ship to not only maximize space, it also appears interesting (at least that's what the architects said when they were asked about it).

This tiered design, however, does mean that your balcony cabin may not be as private as you think. We could see people sitting on a corner balcony from our bed – which made us wonder if they could see us. And when I looked down over my balcony, I saw a woman hanging out in nothing but a towel, which didn't quite cover everything. Be aware, before you bare.

Chibang! Speaking of Chibang!, we were underwhelmed by this replacement for Jiji Asian Kitchen. The concept is a bit odd -- you can order Mexican dishes or Chinese dishes, or mix and match. We gave it a try, mixing it up with a little of both during our meal. What we found was that neither option was all that great. Certainly, the Mexican food wasn't nearly as tasty as what you'd find at the Lido in the stellar BlueIguana Cantina. And as for it comparing to Jiji…we'll just shed a tear, and wait until we're on a different ship to order Chinese.

Passengers onboard Carnival Mardi Gras

Social Distancing Efforts. Granted, this is something that is unique to my sailing, as Carnival announced that beginning August 7, more precautions would be placed on ships to guard against the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19. These include mask requirements in crowded public areas of the ship for all passengers, including those who are vaccinated; elevator limits and social distancing signage.

Our sailing had none of that, and after two months of sailing aboard other cruise lines with signs, masking requirements and limitations in place, it felt downright shocking. Elevators were packed with maskless passengers. The piano bars and comedy clubs had every seat filled. All tables and seats were open in restaurants and the theater.

As the week went on, we saw more and more passengers put on masks in crowded areas, even without the signs. We think the new rules will be wise, although we're not sure how it will be enforced; Duffy said that the crew were not intended to be the "mask police."

All we know is that when we get home, we are getting our own COVID-19 test after being onboard.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
American Queen Steamboat Company News: River Cruise Ship American Queen Returns to Service
5
NCLH News: Judge Allows Group to Ask For Proof of Passenger Vaccination in Florida, Allowing Cruise Line to Restart in Days
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.