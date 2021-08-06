  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Royal Caribbean Announces 12 Cruise Ship Restart by End of August
Royal Caribbean Outlines Protocols for Cruises from Florida aboard Freedom of the Seas
Royal Caribbean Runs First Test Cruise From Miami On Freedom of the Seas
Celebrity Edge Sets Sail From Fort Lauderdale, Marking Cruise Industry Return In U.S.
Royal Caribbean Outlines Vaccinated, Unvaccinated Spaces aboard July Freedom of the Seas Cruises
Cruising with Both Vaccinated and Non-Vaccinated Passengers: Just Back from Freedom of the Seas
Royal Caribbean To Put Volunteers On Upcoming Test Cruises
Live From A Royal Caribbean Test Cruise: Onboard With The CDC
Live From the Allure of the Seas Test Cruise: No Drama, But Cheap Drinks, Free Waterslides
Carnival Cruise Line News: Face Masks Now Required Onboard Sailings, Institutes Mandatory Pre-Cruise Testing
Royal Caribbean News: Entries To Be A Test Cruise Volunteer Taken Today Only
Allure of the Seas at Perfect Day at CocoCay during its Test Cruise (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Royal Caribbean News: Entries To Be A Test Cruise Volunteer Taken Today Only

Royal Caribbean News: Entries To Be A Test Cruise Volunteer Taken Today Only
Allure of the Seas at Perfect Day at CocoCay during its Test Cruise (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

August 06, 2021

Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(10 a.m. EDT) – Attention, Volunteers of the Seas – your time has come.

Royal Caribbean sent out an email to all people who expressed interest in taking part in a test cruise on Thursday morning, noting that the time has come for them to register to enter.

The entry period began at 12:01 a.m. early Friday morning and will close at midnight. Go to www.volunteersofthesea.com to enter.

In the email, the line said that it will giving away 1,125 test sailings on various Royal Caribbean ships. The prize is for the cruise only, for two people, and excludes transportation to and from the ship, as well as hotel accommodations.

Winners also must be able to travel on the sailing that they win, regardless of whether they live near the port or not. The upcoming test cruises that will be taking winners include a two-night cruise on Mariner of the Seas, leaving August 11 from Port Canaveral; a six-night cruise on Oasis of the Seas, leaving August 22 from Bayonne, New Jersey; and a four-night cruise on Liberty of the Seas, leaving September 18 from Galveston.

Featured Videos

Carnival Mardi Gras: Free Dining on the Lido Deck

Carnival Mardi Gras: Free Dining on the Lido Deck

Carnival Mardi Gras: RedFrog Tiki Bar & Summer Landing

Carnival Mardi Gras: RedFrog Tiki Bar & Summer Landing

Carnival Mardi Gras' Excel Suite and Loft 19

Carnival Mardi Gras' Excel Suite and Loft 19

Live From Carnival's Mardi Gras: The French Quarter

Live From Carnival's Mardi Gras: The French Quarter

NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months

NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months

Cruise Critic and JJ Cruise : Our Experience Onboard Celebrity Edge (June 2021)

Cruise Critic and JJ Cruise : Our Experience Onboard Celebrity Edge (June 2021)

Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months

Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months

LIVE Q&A: Cruise Critic and Emma Cruises Chat About All Things Cruise

LIVE Q&A: Cruise Critic and Emma Cruises Chat About All Things Cruise

Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021

Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021

Cruise Executives Wish Cruise Critic a Happy 25th Anniversary

Cruise Executives Wish Cruise Critic a Happy 25th Anniversary

Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog

Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog

Q&A with Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue (2021)

Q&A with Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue (2021)

Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later

Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later

Freedom Of The Seas Resumes Sailing With New Rules

Freedom Of The Seas Resumes Sailing With New Rules

Cruise Critic | EatSleepCruise: What's It Like Onboard Celebrity Edge?

Cruise Critic | EatSleepCruise: What's It Like Onboard Celebrity Edge?

‘Top Chef’ Winner Kristen Kish Joins Holland America Line’s Award-winning Culinary Council

‘Top Chef’ Winner Kristen Kish Joins Holland America Line’s Award-winning Culinary Council

Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of The Magic Carpet

Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of The Magic Carpet

Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return

Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return

Celebrity Apex -- Eden

Celebrity Apex -- Eden

Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat

Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat

Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of the Infinite Veranda Cabin

Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of the Infinite Veranda Cabin

Q&A with Celebrity Apex's Cruise Director

Q&A with Celebrity Apex's Cruise Director

Celebrity Apex -- Pools & Resort Deck

Celebrity Apex -- Pools & Resort Deck

Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation Process (2021)

Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation Process (2021)

Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better?

Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better?

Oasis Of The Seas Ship Tour - Ship Exterior

Oasis Of The Seas Ship Tour - Ship Exterior

Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021)

Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021)

Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises!

Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises!

LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE!

LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE!

CRUISE NEWS Countdown! This Week's Top 5 Stories

CRUISE NEWS Countdown! This Week's Top 5 Stories

NEWS: CDC Loosens Mask Restrictions; Norwegian Reveals NEW Ship Class

NEWS: CDC Loosens Mask Restrictions; Norwegian Reveals NEW Ship Class

NEWS: What Does the Latest CDC Guidance Mean? We Explain, Cruisers & Cruise Lines React

NEWS: What Does the Latest CDC Guidance Mean? We Explain, Cruisers & Cruise Lines React

Alaska 2021: Inside Passage Businesses Talk About A Devastating Season Without Cruise Tourists

Alaska 2021: Inside Passage Businesses Talk About A Devastating Season Without Cruise Tourists

CRUISE NEWS: Two Brand-New Cruise Ships From Disney And Celebrity Revealed, See Photos!

CRUISE NEWS: Two Brand-New Cruise Ships From Disney And Celebrity Revealed, See Photos!

BREAKING NEWS: CDC Says Cruises From the U.S. Could Start by "Mid-July"

BREAKING NEWS: CDC Says Cruises From the U.S. Could Start by "Mid-July"

CRUISE NEWS: Two States Sue CDC Over Cruise Restart, New MSC Virtuosa Photos & More

CRUISE NEWS: Two States Sue CDC Over Cruise Restart, New MSC Virtuosa Photos & More

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC Battle Over Cruise Continues!

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC Battle Over Cruise Continues!

NEWS: Norwegian Makes HUGE Waves with Restart Plans (Bonus! Live From an Alaska Cruise)

NEWS: Norwegian Makes HUGE Waves with Restart Plans (Bonus! Live From an Alaska Cruise)

Where Can You Cruise To -- And From -- In Summer 2021?

Where Can You Cruise To -- And From -- In Summer 2021?

Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021

Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC's Silence And Where Vaccinated Passengers Can Sail in 2021 -- VIDEO

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC's Silence And Where Vaccinated Passengers Can Sail in 2021 -- VIDEO

BONUS NEWS! Royal Caribbean, Celebrity to Resume Cruising in June

BONUS NEWS! Royal Caribbean, Celebrity to Resume Cruising in June

BREAKING: A Big Cruise Line Says Guests Need the Jab, Another Announces U.K. Return

BREAKING: A Big Cruise Line Says Guests Need the Jab, Another Announces U.K. Return

NEWS: This Cruise Line is Returning to Cruise SOON!

NEWS: This Cruise Line is Returning to Cruise SOON!

Odyssey of the Seas' Debut in Israel, and Where Royal Caribbean Might Restart Next

Odyssey of the Seas' Debut in Israel, and Where Royal Caribbean Might Restart Next

Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021

Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021

Cruise Restart, Rising Cruise Prices & The Vaccine's Impact On Bookings (Video)

Cruise Restart, Rising Cruise Prices & The Vaccine's Impact On Bookings (Video)

Exciting Disney Cruise News, More Vaccine Mandates & MSC Seashore Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Exciting Disney Cruise News, More Vaccine Mandates & MSC Seashore Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Why Lines Aren't Canceling Alaska Cruises, Robot News and More

Why Lines Aren't Canceling Alaska Cruises, Robot News and More

CDC Mask Mandate, Cruise Vaccine News and Canada's Cruise Ban Through 2022

CDC Mask Mandate, Cruise Vaccine News and Canada's Cruise Ban Through 2022

Cruisers and Cruise Lines Talk Vaccines, Big Azamara News and More

Cruisers and Cruise Lines Talk Vaccines, Big Azamara News and More

Royal Caribbean Group Sells Popular Cruise Line, Mandatory Vaccines and More

Royal Caribbean Group Sells Popular Cruise Line, Mandatory Vaccines and More

Exciting Cruise News From Carnival Corp., Pause Extensions & More

Exciting Cruise News From Carnival Corp., Pause Extensions & More

Exciting New Ships in 2021 - This Week in Cruise News

Exciting New Ships in 2021 - This Week in Cruise News

Rudi Sodamin Makes A Special, Thanksgiving-themed "Food Faces" Video For Cruise Critic

Rudi Sodamin Makes A Special, Thanksgiving-themed "Food Faces" Video For Cruise Critic

Coin Ceremony For Celebrity Cruises' New Ship, Celebrity Beyond

Coin Ceremony For Celebrity Cruises' New Ship, Celebrity Beyond

Cruising In Maine During COVID-19, On the Only Ship Sailing in the U.S.

Cruising In Maine During COVID-19, On the Only Ship Sailing in the U.S.

Former Cruise Ship Captain Offers "Ghost Tours" of Empty Cruise Liners in South England

Former Cruise Ship Captain Offers "Ghost Tours" of Empty Cruise Liners in South England

Variety Cruises' Galileo, The First Eastern Mediterranean Cruise In The COVID Era

Variety Cruises' Galileo, The First Eastern Mediterranean Cruise In The COVID Era

Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements

Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements

Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic

Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic

First Look At Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady

First Look At Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady

Bolt - Top Deck Roller-Coaster at Sea on Carnival Mardi Gras

Bolt - Top Deck Roller-Coaster at Sea on Carnival Mardi Gras

Norwegian Encore - Hull Art Reveal - Artist Eduardo Arranz Bravo

Norwegian Encore - Hull Art Reveal - Artist Eduardo Arranz Bravo

Disney Cruise Line Announces Disney Wish

Disney Cruise Line Announces Disney Wish

Virgin Voyages Unveils Beach Club And Entertainment

Virgin Voyages Unveils Beach Club And Entertainment

Royal Caribbean Odyssey Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

Royal Caribbean Odyssey Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection To Debut In 2020

Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection To Debut In 2020

Virgin Voyages Reveals Suite Design New Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages Reveals Suite Design New Cruise Ship

Celebrity Edge Sneak Peek: Why You Should Be Excited About Celebrity Cruises' Newest Ship

Celebrity Edge Sneak Peek: Why You Should Be Excited About Celebrity Cruises' Newest Ship

Celebrity Edge Shipyard Hyperlapse Tour

Celebrity Edge Shipyard Hyperlapse Tour

Marella Cruises Cast Members Rehearse New Show Debut

Marella Cruises Cast Members Rehearse New Show Debut

Shipyard Tour: Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Of The Seas Gets Its Finishing Touches -- Video

Shipyard Tour: Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Of The Seas Gets Its Finishing Touches -- Video

Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line

Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial

Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial

Harmony Of The Seas Video Tour – Inside Look At One Of Royal Caribbean’s Most Popular Cruise Ships

Harmony Of The Seas Video Tour – Inside Look At One Of Royal Caribbean’s Most Popular Cruise Ships

Symphony Of The Seas Video Tour

Symphony Of The Seas Video Tour

Live From MSC Seaside: A Cruise Ship Designed For The Outdoors

Live From MSC Seaside: A Cruise Ship Designed For The Outdoors

Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum Of The Seas Celebrates Keel Laying

Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum Of The Seas Celebrates Keel Laying

Sea Beyond: An Innovative Cruise Experience By Royal Caribbean

Sea Beyond: An Innovative Cruise Experience By Royal Caribbean

Sneak Peak At Symphony Of The Seas

Sneak Peak At Symphony Of The Seas

What’s Your Size? Royal Caribbean's Oasis Class Vs. Majesty Of The Seas - Video

What’s Your Size? Royal Caribbean's Oasis Class Vs. Majesty Of The Seas - Video

Royal Caribbean's Oasis Of The Seas Photo Tour

Royal Caribbean's Oasis Of The Seas Photo Tour

Spectrum Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

Spectrum Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

Royal Caribbean's Enchantment Of The Seas Highlights

Royal Caribbean's Enchantment Of The Seas Highlights

Harvest Caye Cruise Port Video Tour

Harvest Caye Cruise Port Video Tour

Photo Tour of Royal Caribbean's Allure Of The Seas

Photo Tour of Royal Caribbean's Allure Of The Seas

What It Means To Be Loyal To Royal

What It Means To Be Loyal To Royal

7 Can’t-Miss Experiences on Allure Of The Seas

7 Can’t-Miss Experiences on Allure Of The Seas

Video Tour of Allure Of The Seas' Bars

Video Tour of Allure Of The Seas' Bars

Cruise Pier Runners In Cozumel -- Carnival Liberty

Cruise Pier Runners In Cozumel -- Carnival Liberty

Harmony Of The Seas Youth Place

Harmony Of The Seas Youth Place

Harmony Of The Seas Pool And Sports Zone

Harmony Of The Seas Pool And Sports Zone

Harmony Of The Seas Central Park On Royal Caribbean International

Harmony Of The Seas Central Park On Royal Caribbean International

Harmony Of The Seas Boardwalk

Harmony Of The Seas Boardwalk

Harmony Of The Seas Entertainment Place

Harmony Of The Seas Entertainment Place

Harmony Of The Seas Royal Promenade

Harmony Of The Seas Royal Promenade

Harmony Of The Seas Vitality Spa And Fitness Center

Harmony Of The Seas Vitality Spa And Fitness Center

Perfect Storm Water Slides On Harmony Of The Seas

Perfect Storm Water Slides On Harmony Of The Seas

Cruise Critic Tours Harmony Of The Seas

Cruise Critic Tours Harmony Of The Seas

Harmony Of The Seas Cabins - Video Tour - Cruise Critic

Harmony Of The Seas Cabins - Video Tour - Cruise Critic

Cruise Critic Tours Harmony Of The Seas

Cruise Critic Tours Harmony Of The Seas

Greased Lightnin': Royal Caribbean Brings Another Broadway Hit

Greased Lightnin': Royal Caribbean Brings Another Broadway Hit

Plunging Into Adventure On The Tallest Slide At Sea: Royal Caribbean Reveals 10-Story Ultimate Abyss

Plunging Into Adventure On The Tallest Slide At Sea: Royal Caribbean Reveals 10-Story Ultimate Abyss

Cruise Critic Flowrider On Royal Caribbean's Freedom Of The Seas

Cruise Critic Flowrider On Royal Caribbean's Freedom Of The Seas

Cruise Critic Tours Anthem of the Seas

Cruise Critic Tours Anthem of the Seas

Anthem Of The Seas Welcomes Gigi The Giraffe

Anthem Of The Seas Welcomes Gigi The Giraffe

HRH Prince Phillip Visits Cunard's Fleet

HRH Prince Phillip Visits Cunard's Fleet

Royal Rendezvous: 3 Cunard Queens Arrive In Southampton

Royal Rendezvous: 3 Cunard Queens Arrive In Southampton

Celebrity Silhouette's Conveyance (2011)

Celebrity Silhouette's Conveyance (2011)

Oasis Of The Seas Flowrider - Cruise Critic Goes Surfing

Oasis Of The Seas Flowrider - Cruise Critic Goes Surfing

Oasis Of The Seas Royal Promenade (2009)

Oasis Of The Seas Royal Promenade (2009)

Oasis Of The Seas Jazz On 4 Performance

Oasis Of The Seas Jazz On 4 Performance

Oasis Of The Seas Royal Promenade Parade (2009)

Oasis Of The Seas Royal Promenade Parade (2009)

Oasis Of The Seas Carousel In Action (2009)

Oasis Of The Seas Carousel In Action (2009)

Oasis Of The Seas Ship Tour -- Main Dining Room (2009)

Oasis Of The Seas Ship Tour -- Main Dining Room (2009)

Loyal To Royal Gets An Advantage

Passengers in the buffet onboard Allure of the Seas' test cruise, July 2021 (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Royal Caribbean, which said that it received over 350,000 entries when it first said that it would take volunteers on simulated sailings, is giving its most loyal customers an advantage.

Members of the Crown & Anchor Society will automatically receive additional entries, so people will only have to enter once. Pinnacle members will get 11 additional tries; Diamond Plus, 9 additional entries; 7 for Diamond; 5 for Emerald; 3 for Platinum and one for Gold.

If you don't have a high loyalty level, don’t fret. Everyone, regardless of status, can enter up to 12 times.

Volunteers must be 18 years old and be vaccinated. Vaccine cards will be required to be shown at the ports.

What To Expect Onboard

Vaccinated guest area on Allure of the Seas' test cruise, July 2021 (Photo: Chris Gray Faust

What else should you expect on a test cruise? While these simulated sailings are required by the Centers for U.S. Disease Control and Prevention to make sure that cruise lines carrying more than 5 percent of unvaccinated passengers have thorough health and safety protocols, the actual sailings seem just like a normal – albeit quieter – cruise.

On our Allure of the Seas test cruise on July 27, nothing seemed really different from a current cruise, save that there were only 667 passengers onboard a vessel built for eight times as many people.

Even though all passengers are vaccinated, expect onboard protocols for a ship that takes unvaccinated children and passengers. That means that you'll wear your mask in all public areas of the ship, and when walking to and from your cabin to many venues, as well as at embarkation and debarkation. You will not have to wear your mask outside, while eating or drinking or in areas that have been set aside solely for vaccinated passengers.

You will also have to follow mask guidelines in any ports that you visit. Masks are currently not required at Perfect Day at CocoCay, but other countries have different regulations, with most requiring masks.  

We did receive a few perks, including half-priced drinks, discounts at specialty restaurants and free waterpark admission at Perfect Day at CocoCay. While some passengers were chosen to play "unvaccinated" guests, these positions were chosen randomly before boarding; if you're not chosen, you go about the ship as normal.

On our sailing, the CDC wasn't even onboard. We were told by the agency that the inspectors do attend every voyages and that "after action" reports with lessons learned are submitted by the ship operators to the CDC before final approval to sail is given.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Live From Carnival Mardi Gras: Free Dining on the Lido Deck
5
Live From Carnival Mardi Gras: RedFrog Tiki Bar & Summer Landing
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.