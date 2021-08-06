Live From Carnival Mardi Gras: Free Dining on the Lido Deck

Hello cruisers! We're onboard Carnival's newest ship Carnival's Mardi Gras, and are totally overwhelmed by the sheer variety of things to eat -- including a bunch of new restaurants, and new takes on old favorites.
Favorites include Shaq's Big Chicken restaurant (If you have a Shaq-sized appetite, you can go for The Big Aristole, which has muenster cheese, fried onions, bacon, and Memphis BBQ sauce. Yum!)
Street Eats, which is modeled after food trucks.
And, of course, Guy's Burger Joint. The one on Mardi Gras is the largest yet, so you'll be able to make that traditional stop to Flavortown as soon as you board.
OK, now we're hungry. Until next time, cruisers, happy sailing!