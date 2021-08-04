  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Atlas Ocean Voyages Cruise News: World Navigator Cruise Ship Debuts in Greece

August 04, 2021

Kerry Spencer
Contributor
(12:48 p.m. EDT) -- Cruise industry newcomer Atlas Ocean Voyages has debuted its first-ever luxury expedition ship World Navigator in Greece today, kicking off its inaugural season of seven- to 12-night Egypt and Greece sailings.

“We are happy to welcome Atlas Ocean Voyages’ World Navigator into service,” said Mário Ferreira, Chairman of Mystic Invest Holding, parent company of Atlas Ocean Voyages.

“For more than 25 years, Mystic has grown from a single river boat, offering daytours on the Douro River, to building and operating more than 60 river, ocean and expedition ships, which deliver authentic cultural experiences around the world. Atlas Ocean Voyages is the latest Mystic brand and embodies the company’s evolution of superior service, unforgettable experiences and luxuriously designed ships.”

Built at Portugal's WestSea Viana shipyard, the all-inclusive small ship carries just 196 passengers with 98 suites and cabins. World Navigator features six dining venues -- including Portuguese restaurants PortoandAlma, 7Aft Grill chophouse and Paula’s Pantry cafe, among others – plus the firstL’Occitane spa at sea, The Atlas and Dome Lounges,and theDom Henrique Auditorium.

Fares onboard World Navigator include unlimited premium wines and spirits, international beers, and specialty coffees and a choice of shore excursion in each port, while the all-Inclusive All the Way package also includes complimentary round-trip air travel and ground transfers.

World Navigator’s maiden voyage is an immersive nine-night cruise from Athens to Cairo. The ship will reposition in October 2021 -- via the Mediterranean, Caribbean and South America -- to offer nine- and 12-night expeditions cruises in Antarctica.

