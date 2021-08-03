Live From Carnival's Mardi Gras: The French Quarter

If you're a fan of New Orleans, you'll love one of the newest neighborhoods on Carnival's Mardi Gras: The French Quarter.

In this video, Cruise Critic's Managing Editor Chris Gray Faust checks out Carnival's French Quarter staples, including Emeril's Bistro 1396 -- which boasts a menu with New Orleans faves, like jambalaya, muffalettas and po boys -- and The Brass Magnolia Bar.

But our personal favorite is the gloriously decadent Fortune Teller's Bar. With a spooky kooky New Orleans energy that we love, and palm readings and ghost stories from its bartenders, there's no doubt we'll be spending a few nights here.