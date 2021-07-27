  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Carnival Cruise Line to Debut the First-Ever Roller Coaster at Sea
New Carnival Cruise Ship to Feature Themed 'Zones'; Other Design Details Revealed
Emeril Lagasse's First Restaurant at Sea to Debut on Carnival's Mardi Gras Cruise Ship in 2020
Carnival's Mardi Gras Cruise Ship to Debut Family Feud Show, New Suite Category and Enclave
Carnival's Second Excel-Class Cruise Ship to Sail From Miami in 2022
Carnival Unveils New Details of Ultimate Playground and BOLT Roller Coaster on Mardi Gras Cruise Ship
Carnival's 2020 Cruise Ship, Mardi Gras, Will Feature Seafood Restaurant Helmed by Holland America's Master Chef
Construction Delay Forces Carnival to Cancel First 8 Mardi Gras Cruises
The Most Exciting Cruise Ships Coming to North America in 2020
Carnival Floats Out New Mardi Gras Cruise Ship
Carnival Set to Launch Its Largest-Ever Cruise Ship, Mardi Gras - Rollercoaster and All
Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Set to Launch Its Largest-Ever Cruise Ship, Mardi Gras - Rollercoaster and All

Carnival Set to Launch Its Largest-Ever Cruise Ship, Mardi Gras - Rollercoaster and All
Carnival Mardi Gras (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

July 27, 2021

Fran Golden
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(1:20 p.m. EDT) Carnival Cruise Line’s newest vessel -- the much-anticipated Mardi Gras -- will make history when it sets sail from Port Canaveral on Saturday, July 31, 2021. It’s the first ship in North America to operate on cleaner-burning Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and Carnival’s largest “Fun Ship” ever, large enough for nearly 6,500 passengers at full capacity.

There are signs the brand is going more upscale with this ship -- including with the introduction of new top-end suites, which have previously been something of an afterthought on Carnival. But what everybody is likely to be talking about is the rollercoaster onboard.

Thrills at Sea

The first roller coaster-style attraction at sea, Carnival's BOLT will debut on Carnival Mardi Gras in 2020 (Image: Carnival Cruise Line)

BOLT: The Ultimate Sea Coaster is the first rollercoaster at sea. Guests will sit in motorcycle-like cars to ride the 800-foot-long track, tricked out with twists, dips and turns -- including a hairpin turn around the ship’s funnel. Speed freaks may hit the throttle to go up to 40 mph, but those seeking quieter thrills can also control the speed to their liking.

Featured Videos

How To Make A Towel Animals: Swans, Dogs And Elephants

How To Make A Towel Animals: Swans, Dogs And Elephants

Towel Animals With Carnival Cruise Line And Cruise Critic How To Make Towel Swans

Towel Animals With Carnival Cruise Line And Cruise Critic How To Make Towel Swans

Towel Animals With Carnival Cruise Line And Cruise Critic: How To Make A Towel Dog

Towel Animals With Carnival Cruise Line And Cruise Critic: How To Make A Towel Dog

Towel Animals With Carnival Cruise Line And Cruise Critic: How To Make A Towel Elephant

Towel Animals With Carnival Cruise Line And Cruise Critic: How To Make A Towel Elephant

[Sponsored] Interview With John Padgett

[Sponsored] Interview With John Padgett

Cruise Critic Quick Chat With Carnival CEO Arnold Donald

Cruise Critic Quick Chat With Carnival CEO Arnold Donald

How To Make Carnival Cruise Line's Famous Warm Chocolate Melting Cake - Video

How To Make Carnival Cruise Line's Famous Warm Chocolate Melting Cake - Video

Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line

Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial

Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial

Carnival Splendor Highlights

Carnival Splendor Highlights

Carnival Conquest Highlights

Carnival Conquest Highlights

Carnival Pride Highlights

Carnival Pride Highlights

Carnival Dream Highlights

Carnival Dream Highlights

Carnival Sunshine Highlights

Carnival Sunshine Highlights

Carnival Breeze Highlights

Carnival Breeze Highlights

Carnival Liberty Highlights

Carnival Liberty Highlights

Skyride On Carnival Vista: Cruise Critic Tries It

Skyride On Carnival Vista: Cruise Critic Tries It

Carnival Vista Top Deck Attractions

Carnival Vista Top Deck Attractions

Behind the Scenes at CSMART - Carnival's Arison Maritime Training Center

Behind the Scenes at CSMART - Carnival's Arison Maritime Training Center

Cruise Pier Runners In Cozumel -- Carnival Liberty

Cruise Pier Runners In Cozumel -- Carnival Liberty

In the themed zone called The Ultimate Playground, passengers will also find Carnival favorites such as waterslides (five on this ship!), a ropes course, mini-golf and a sports court.

Themed Zones

Carnival Mardi Gras Grand Central Atrium Day

The 180,000-gross-ton Mardi Gras is 1.5 times the size of Carnival’s next largest ship, Carnival Horizon. It’s also mammoth compared to its namesake ship, the original 1,240-passenger TSS Mardi Gras, which first set sail from Miami in 1972.

John Heald, Carnival’s brand ambassador, joked about the ship's size in a preview video where he showed off Deck 12. “I just can’t get over how plush every corridor feels from Deck 1 all the way up to Deck 374,” he said. “Mid ship on this ship is the length of the Carnival Fantasy. It’s crazy.”

Making use of the extra space, Carnival created six themed zones, which in addition to The Ultimate Playground include Grand Central, a new atrium concept for the line, complete with its own theater for aerial acts (there’s also a main theater) and views through three decks of glass.

In the Italian-themed La Piazza, guests can pose for photos in front of a 1972 Fiat. In the French Quarter, there’s a live jazz club and celebrity Chef Emeril Lagasse has his first shipboard bistro – with a menu that includes raw oysters, jambalaya and po’boys, for a fee. You can even do breakfast with “Bam!”

The other zones are the Summer Landing and Lido.

New Food Options

Emeril's Bistro 1396 on Carnival Mardi Gras (Image: Carnival Cruise Line)

In addition to Emeril’s Bistro 1396, guests can indulge in food from around the world at the new outdoor Street Eats, inspired by food trucks. For quick eats there’s a Shaq’s Big Chicken and for leisurely indulgence Rudi’s Seagrill -- developed by Holland America Line’s consulting Master Chef Rudi Sodamin (Holland America is, like Carnival, also part of Carnival Corp.). These are among 22 dining options onboard Mardi Gras that also include the addition of lite fare in the atrium.

Upgraded Accommodations

The Mardi Gras Excel Presidential Suite (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

Another upgrade is the suites passengers will find on Mardi Gras. There are more on this ship than any other Carnival ship. At the top end, big spenders can splurge on Excel Suites featuring their own private outdoor plunge pools. Excel Suite guests also get access to Loft 19, the ship’s private, cushy sundeck. They’ll have to pay, though, if they want to luxuriate in a cabana -- offered at $2,000 a week.

But egalitarian Carnival has not forgotten everyone else. In all staterooms, the brand has made significant upgrades as well. For instance, plastic shower curtains have been replaced with glass shower doors.

Mardi Gras makes its debut sailing on July 31, and Cruise Critic will be reporting live onboard. Stay tuned for more coverage of this new and exciting ship.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Crystal Cruises News: Miami Added to Bahamas Cruises, Unvaccinated Passengers Can Now Sail
5
Live From A Royal Caribbean Test Cruise: Onboard With The CDC
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.