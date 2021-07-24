  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
CDC Could Potentially Issue New Directives on Resumption of Cruise
CDC Meets with Cruise Industry, White House as Calls for Restart Grows
Florida Ban On Vaccine Mandates Could Impact Cruise Industry Restart
Texas Joins State Lawsuit Over CDC Cruise Ship Shutdown, Hearing May 12
Could An August Restart of U.S. Cruises Really Happen?
Judge Orders Mediation in Florida's Cruise Lawsuit Against CDC
Test Cruises, Return to Service Approvals: CDC Documents Cruise Progress in Florida Lawsuit Filing
A Judge Denied the CDC's Request for an Extension. What Does This Mean for Your Cruise?
Royal Caribbean To Put Volunteers On Upcoming Test Cruises
Federal Appeals Court Allows CDC To Continue To Enforce Rules On Cruise Ships
Circuit Court Flips on Stay Order; Previous Ruling That CDC is Overstepping in Cruise Stands
The CDC in Atlanta, Georgia (Photo: bear_productions/Shutterstock.com)

Circuit Court Flips on Stay Order; Previous Ruling That CDC is Overstepping in Cruise Stands

Circuit Court Flips on Stay Order; Previous Ruling That CDC is Overstepping in Cruise Stands
The CDC in Atlanta, Georgia (Photo: bear_productions/Shutterstock.com)

July 24, 2021

Colleen McDaniel
Editor-In-Chief
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(9:45 p.m. EDT) -- The back-and-forth battle between the state of Florida and the CDC took another twist Friday when U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit vacated its previous order granting the CDC a stay of a lower court's decision.

On July 17, the same Circuit Court put a temporary hold on a federal judge’s decision that effectively would have stopped the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from enforcing its cruise ship health and safety protocols in Florida. The vote then was 2-1 in favor of the temporary hold.

From the beginning to the pandemic, the CDC has been involved in the cruise industry and its return. It first issued a "No-Sail Order" on March 14, 2020, a day after most cruise lines around the world voluntarily shut down. The agency issued an extension of that order in August, before replacing it with a Conditional Sail Order in November, which at the time did little to move forward the resumption of sailing.

As a result, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a lawsuit against the CDC in April alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis, who at the time said, "The Federal government and the CDC has locked down this industry for over a year. This is not reasonable. This is not rational."

Then, in June, Federal Judge Steven Merryday denied the CDC's request to extend the Conditional Sail Order in Florida, emphatically ruling, "A stay that would serve to extend the unwarranted, unprecedented, and injurious exercise of governmental power by one person, the Director of CDC -- is DENIED."

The ruling from the Circuit Court on July 23 upholds Merryday's ruling. The Circuit Court, which ruled unanimously (3-0) to vacate the temporary stay, didn't provide a reason for doing so.

Featured Videos

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC Battle Over Cruise Continues!

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC Battle Over Cruise Continues!

CDC Mask Mandate, Cruise Vaccine News and Canada's Cruise Ban Through 2022 (VIDEO)

CDC Mask Mandate, Cruise Vaccine News and Canada's Cruise Ban Through 2022 (VIDEO)

Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months

Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months

LIVE Q&A: Cruise Critic and Emma Cruises Chat About All Things Cruise

LIVE Q&A: Cruise Critic and Emma Cruises Chat About All Things Cruise

The Most Exciting New Ships In 2021

The Most Exciting New Ships In 2021

Inside Cabins On Cruise Ships: Whose Is Best?

Inside Cabins On Cruise Ships: Whose Is Best?

Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021

Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021

Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog

Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog

How River Cruising Allows You To Explore Like A Local

How River Cruising Allows You To Explore Like A Local

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Infinite Veranda Cabins

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Infinite Veranda Cabins

Confusing? It sure is.

The bottom line is that the impact of this ruling, at least for now, is unlikely to cause many changes for the cruise industry, where the cruise lines are far down the path of resumption under the CSO. That means, cruise lines are either requiring that 95 percent of passengers and 98 percent of crew are vaccinated, or they are undergoing simulated sailings prior to resumption so they can work through new health and safety protocols with volunteer guests.

So far, both paths seemed have produced positive results, with a handful of ships safely cruising from the United States for about a month, starting with Celebrity Edge, which sailed June 28 from Fort Lauderdale.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Circuit Court Flips on Stay Order; Previous Ruling That CDC is Overstepping in Cruise Stands
5
Return to Alaska: Live From Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Seas Cruise Ship
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.