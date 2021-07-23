Carnival Corporation Cruise News: Princess and Holland America Celebrate First Alaska Sailings of Season

(4:45 p.m. EDT) -- After a more than 16 month pause, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line, both part of the Carnival Corporation portfolio, resume sailing roundtrip between Seattle and Alaska this weekend with Nieuw Amsterdam and Majestic Princess setting out July 24 and July 25 respectively.

"We couldn't be more excited about bringing people back to Alaska," Carnival Corporation CEO and President Arnold Donald said at a celebratory event today outside the cruise terminal on Seattle's Pier 91. "Alaska is a place that appeals to everyone. It's still a place of wonder and adventure. It's a magical place for so many of us, and I thank everyone here for bringing all of that back."

The partial season of Alaska sailings will run from July 25 through early September. Both ships will sail at about 65 percent capacity this weekend, working their way to full capacity over the next few weeks.

While the season is truncated, "It means everything in the world to be starting," said Gustavo Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "It's great that it is now, and we look forward to the first voyage. It has been a long road -- close to 18 months -- but we're here and were ready."

While many improved health and safety protocols are in place onboard, "Guests will experience the cruises much like normal," Holland America Group President Jan Swartz said. Featured Videos Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months LIVE Q&A: Cruise Critic and Emma Cruises Chat About All Things Cruise Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021 Cruise Executives Wish Cruise Critic a Happy 25th Anniversary (VIDEO) Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog Q&A with Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue (2021) Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later Cruise Critic | EatSleepCruise: What's It Like Onboard Celebrity Edge? Anthem Of The Seas Welcomes Gigi The Giraffe LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- The Magic Carpet Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Eden LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Infinite Veranda Cabins LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Your Cruise Director LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Pools LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better? 4 Cool Features on Holland America's Nieuw Statendam Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021) Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises! (VIDEO) LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE! CRUISE NEWS Countdown! This Week's Top 5 Stories NEWS: CDC Loosens Mask Restrictions; Norwegian Reveals NEW Ship Class (VIDEO) VIDEO: What Does the Latest CDC Guidance Mean? We Explain, Cruisers & Cruise Lines React Alaska 2021: Inside Passage Businesses Talk About A Devastating Season Without Cruise Tourists CRUISE NEWS: Two Brand-New Cruise Ships From Disney And Celebrity Revealed, See Photos! (VIDEO) BREAKING NEWS: CDC Says Cruises From the U.S. Could Start by "Mid-July" CRUISE NEWS: Two States Sue CDC Over Cruise Restart, New MSC Virtuosa Photos & More CRUISE NEWS: The CDC Battle Over Cruise Continues! NEWS: Norwegian Makes HUGE Waves with Restart Plans (Bonus! Live From an Alaska Cruise) CRUISE NEWS: Where Can You Cruise To -- And From -- In Summer 2021? Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021 CRUISE NEWS: The CDC's Silence And Where Vaccinated Passengers Can Sail in 2021 -- VIDEO BONUS NEWS! Royal Caribbean, Celebrity to Resume Cruising in June BREAKING: A Big Cruise Line Says Guests Need the Jab, Another Announces U.K. Return NEWS: This Cruise Line is Returning to Cruise SOON! -- Video NEWS: Odyssey of the Seas' Debut in Israel, and Where Royal Caribbean Might Restart Next -- VIDEO Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021 Cruise Restart, Rising Cruise Prices & The Vaccine's Impact On Bookings (Video) Exciting Disney Cruise News, More Vaccine Mandates & MSC Seashore Sneak Peek (VIDEO) Why Lines Aren't Canceling Alaska Cruises, Robot News and More (VIDEO) CDC Mask Mandate, Cruise Vaccine News and Canada's Cruise Ban Through 2022 (VIDEO) Cruisers and Cruise Lines Talk Vaccines, Big Azamara News and More -- VIDEO Royal Caribbean Group Sells Popular Cruise Line, Mandatory Vaccines and More (Video) Exciting Cruise News From Carnival Corp., Pause Extensions & More (Video) Exciting New Ships In 2021 - This Week In Cruise News (Video) Rudi Sodamin Makes A Special, Thanksgiving-themed "Food Faces" Video For Cruise Critic Coin Ceremony For Celebrity Cruises' New Ship, Celebrity Beyond Cruising In Maine During COVID-19, On The Only Ship Sailing In The U.S. Video: Former Cruise Ship Captain Offers "Ghost Tours" Of Empty Cruise Liners In South England Variety Cruises' Galileo, The First Eastern Mediterranean Cruise In The COVID Era Video: Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic Disney Cruise Line Announces Disney Wish Cruise Critic's 2019 Cruisers' Choice Award Winners! Princess Family Fun Virgin Voyages Unveils Beach Club And Entertainment First Look At Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady Royal Caribbean Odyssey Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection To Debut In 2020 Silversea Cruises World Cruises 2021 Virgin Voyages Reveals Suite Design New Cruise Ship Celebrity Edge Sneak Peek: Why You Should Be Excited About Celebrity Cruises' Ship Celebrity Edge Shipyard Hyperlapse Tour Marella Cruises Cast Members Rehearse New Show Debut Shipyard Tour: Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Of The Seas Gets Its Finishing Touches -- Video Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial Live From MSC Seaside: A Cruise Ship Designed For The Outdoors Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum Of The Seas Celebrates Keel Laying Sneak Peak At Symphony Of The Seas Spectrum Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft Highlights From Regal Princess Carnival Corporation Introduces the Ocean Medallion at CES 4 Types Of Cruisers Who Would Love Holland America's Koningsdam HRH Prince Phillip Visits Cunard's Fleet Gavin Macleod - Capt. Stubing On "The Love Boat" -- Cruise Critic Interview Royal Rendezvous: 3 Cunard Queens Arrive In Southampton Celebrity Silhouette's Conveyance

Following CDC guidelines, guests and crew will be vaccinated. And while masks might be required in some places, such as in cruise terminals, "for the most part during the cruise, guests will not be required to wear masks," Swartz said. "Guests will have the usually array of culinary experiences and entertainment options that include, for both lines, a focus of bringing the spirit of Alaska onboard the ships as well."

Majestic Princess is returning as a 'smart' MedallionClass ship featuring the MedallionClass Experience, including the cruise line's OceanMedallion wearable devices. As part of new health and safety protocols, these devices power touchless embarkation and disembarkation, keyless stateroom entry, and simplified safety training, including a streamlined muster drill.

For its part, the Port of Seattle is working closely with Princess Cruises and the Holland America Line on health and safety protocols to minimize potential COVID-19 outbreaks on cruise ships. The port also worked with public health officials and federal leaders to secure temporary authorization for cruise ships leaving Seattle to sail directly to Alaska without a stop in Canada, previously restricted under the Passenger Vessel Services Act.

The port also made terminal safety enhancements that include upgraded ventilation, the installation of touchless fixtures in restrooms and at water bottle filling stations, touchless check-in and passenger processing where possible, and improved signage.