Silversea Cruise News: Door-to-Door Car Service Now Part of Luxury Cruise Perks

Silversea Cruise News: Door-to-Door Car Service Now Part of Luxury Cruise Perks
July 22, 2021

Fran Golden
Contributor
(1:30 p.m. EDT) -- The luxury cruise line Silversea is adding even more perks to the already generous list of things included your sailing – car service.  

No more worrying about the getting-there part of your trip. A private driver from global chauffer service company Blacklane will pick you up at your door, grab your bags, open the door and whisk you to your destination in a black Mercedes-Benz or other luxury car. Sip the complimentary bottled water as you head to the airport or ship.

The offer applies to drives of up to 52 miles (if it’s a longer drive there will be an additional cost). Blacklane has operations in more than 200 cities around the world.

