Silversea Cruise News: Door-to-Door Car Service Now Part of Luxury Cruise Perks

(1:30 p.m. EDT) -- The luxury cruise line Silversea is adding even more perks to the already generous list of things included your sailing – car service.

No more worrying about the getting-there part of your trip. A private driver from global chauffer service company Blacklane will pick you up at your door, grab your bags, open the door and whisk you to your destination in a black Mercedes-Benz or other luxury car. Sip the complimentary bottled water as you head to the airport or ship.