  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Saga Cruises' Spirit of Discovery Floats Out in Germany
Saga Cruises' Spirit of Discovery Begins Sea Trials, Starts Journey to Dover
Saga Cruises Announces HRH The Duchess of Cornwall as Godmother of New Ship
HRH The Duchess of Cornwall Officially Names Saga Cruises' Spirit of Discovery in Dover
Saga Cruises' Spirit of Adventure Set to be Named in Portsmouth
Saga Cruises New Ship Spirit of Adventure Arrives in the UK
British Isles Cruise Deals: 2021 Summer "Seacations"
Big Week For English Cruising As Three Ships Come Sailing In
Another Big Week for Cruising in England as More Ships Set Sail, Arrive For Restart
Saga Cruise News: New Ship Spirit of Adventure Named in Portsmouth
Saga Spirit of Adventure (Photo: Adam Coulter)

Saga Cruise News: New Ship Spirit of Adventure Named in Portsmouth

Saga Cruise News: New Ship Spirit of Adventure Named in Portsmouth
Saga Spirit of Adventure (Photo: Adam Coulter)

July 19, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(2 p.m. BST) -- Saga Cruises' new ship Spirit of Adventure was finally named -- more than a year after it was delivered -- in Portsmouth, today.

The 999-passenger ship, a sister to Spirit of Discovery, was named by Commodore Inga J. Kennedy, the head of nursing at the Royal Navy, after a short ceremony including a blessing and speeches from among others the CEO of Saga Travel Nick Stace and the Captain, Kim Tanner.

"It's a huge honour to be sharing this day with you as Spirit of Adventure's godmother," said Kennedy.

"In taking on this role for such a spectacular cruise ship I'm not only proud as an individual, but I feel I'm representing all those healthcare professionals across the NHS and the armed forces who have supported this country's fight against COVID-19."

Watched by crew, who had lined the cabin balconies waving Union Jack flags, Commodore Kennedy then pressed the button to release the Hush House Champagne, which smashed against the side of the hull.

Featured Videos

Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021

Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021

Cruise Executives Wish Cruise Critic a Happy 25th Anniversary (VIDEO)

Cruise Executives Wish Cruise Critic a Happy 25th Anniversary (VIDEO)

Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog

Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog

Q&A with Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue (2021)

Q&A with Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue (2021)

Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later

Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later

Cruise Critic | EatSleepCruise: What's It Like Onboard Celebrity Edge?

Cruise Critic | EatSleepCruise: What's It Like Onboard Celebrity Edge?

Anthem Of The Seas Welcomes Gigi The Giraffe

Anthem Of The Seas Welcomes Gigi The Giraffe

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- The Magic Carpet

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- The Magic Carpet

Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return

Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Eden

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Eden

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Infinite Veranda Cabins

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Infinite Veranda Cabins

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Your Cruise Director

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Your Cruise Director

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Pools

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Pools

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation

Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better?

Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better?

Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021)

Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021)

Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises! (VIDEO)

Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises! (VIDEO)

LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE!

LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE!

CRUISE NEWS Countdown! This Week's Top 5 Stories

CRUISE NEWS Countdown! This Week's Top 5 Stories

NEWS: CDC Loosens Mask Restrictions; Norwegian Reveals NEW Ship Class (VIDEO)

NEWS: CDC Loosens Mask Restrictions; Norwegian Reveals NEW Ship Class (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What Does the Latest CDC Guidance Mean? We Explain, Cruisers & Cruise Lines React

VIDEO: What Does the Latest CDC Guidance Mean? We Explain, Cruisers & Cruise Lines React

Alaska 2021: Inside Passage Businesses Talk About A Devastating Season Without Cruise Tourists

Alaska 2021: Inside Passage Businesses Talk About A Devastating Season Without Cruise Tourists

CRUISE NEWS: Two Brand-New Cruise Ships From Disney And Celebrity Revealed, See Photos! (VIDEO)

CRUISE NEWS: Two Brand-New Cruise Ships From Disney And Celebrity Revealed, See Photos! (VIDEO)

BREAKING NEWS: CDC Says Cruises From the U.S. Could Start by "Mid-July"

BREAKING NEWS: CDC Says Cruises From the U.S. Could Start by "Mid-July"

CRUISE NEWS: Two States Sue CDC Over Cruise Restart, New MSC Virtuosa Photos & More

CRUISE NEWS: Two States Sue CDC Over Cruise Restart, New MSC Virtuosa Photos & More

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC Battle Over Cruise Continues!

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC Battle Over Cruise Continues!

NEWS: Norwegian Makes HUGE Waves with Restart Plans (Bonus! Live From an Alaska Cruise)

NEWS: Norwegian Makes HUGE Waves with Restart Plans (Bonus! Live From an Alaska Cruise)

CRUISE NEWS: Where Can You Cruise To -- And From -- In Summer 2021?

CRUISE NEWS: Where Can You Cruise To -- And From -- In Summer 2021?

Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021

Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC's Silence And Where Vaccinated Passengers Can Sail in 2021 -- VIDEO

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC's Silence And Where Vaccinated Passengers Can Sail in 2021 -- VIDEO

BONUS NEWS! Royal Caribbean, Celebrity to Resume Cruising in June

BONUS NEWS! Royal Caribbean, Celebrity to Resume Cruising in June

BREAKING: A Big Cruise Line Says Guests Need the Jab, Another Announces U.K. Return

BREAKING: A Big Cruise Line Says Guests Need the Jab, Another Announces U.K. Return

NEWS: This Cruise Line is Returning to Cruise SOON! -- Video

NEWS: This Cruise Line is Returning to Cruise SOON! -- Video

NEWS: Odyssey of the Seas' Debut in Israel, and Where Royal Caribbean Might Restart Next -- VIDEO

NEWS: Odyssey of the Seas' Debut in Israel, and Where Royal Caribbean Might Restart Next -- VIDEO

Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021

Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021

Cruise Restart, Rising Cruise Prices & The Vaccine's Impact On Bookings (Video)

Cruise Restart, Rising Cruise Prices & The Vaccine's Impact On Bookings (Video)

Exciting Disney Cruise News, More Vaccine Mandates & MSC Seashore Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Exciting Disney Cruise News, More Vaccine Mandates & MSC Seashore Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Why Lines Aren't Canceling Alaska Cruises, Robot News and More (VIDEO)

Why Lines Aren't Canceling Alaska Cruises, Robot News and More (VIDEO)

CDC Mask Mandate, Cruise Vaccine News and Canada's Cruise Ban Through 2022 (VIDEO)

CDC Mask Mandate, Cruise Vaccine News and Canada's Cruise Ban Through 2022 (VIDEO)

Cruisers and Cruise Lines Talk Vaccines, Big Azamara News and More -- VIDEO

Cruisers and Cruise Lines Talk Vaccines, Big Azamara News and More -- VIDEO

Royal Caribbean Group Sells Popular Cruise Line, Mandatory Vaccines and More (Video)

Royal Caribbean Group Sells Popular Cruise Line, Mandatory Vaccines and More (Video)

Exciting Cruise News From Carnival Corp., Pause Extensions & More (Video)

Exciting Cruise News From Carnival Corp., Pause Extensions & More (Video)

Exciting New Ships In 2021 - This Week In Cruise News (Video)

Exciting New Ships In 2021 - This Week In Cruise News (Video)

Rudi Sodamin Makes A Special, Thanksgiving-themed "Food Faces" Video For Cruise Critic

Rudi Sodamin Makes A Special, Thanksgiving-themed "Food Faces" Video For Cruise Critic

Coin Ceremony For Celebrity Cruises' New Ship, Celebrity Beyond

Coin Ceremony For Celebrity Cruises' New Ship, Celebrity Beyond

Cruising In Maine During COVID-19, On The Only Ship Sailing In The U.S.

Cruising In Maine During COVID-19, On The Only Ship Sailing In The U.S.

Video: Former Cruise Ship Captain Offers "Ghost Tours" Of Empty Cruise Liners In South England

Video: Former Cruise Ship Captain Offers "Ghost Tours" Of Empty Cruise Liners In South England

Variety Cruises' Galileo, The First Eastern Mediterranean Cruise In The COVID Era

Variety Cruises' Galileo, The First Eastern Mediterranean Cruise In The COVID Era

Video: Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements

Video: Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements

Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic

Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic

Disney Cruise Line Announces Disney Wish

Disney Cruise Line Announces Disney Wish

Cruise Critic's 2019 Cruisers' Choice Award Winners!

Cruise Critic's 2019 Cruisers' Choice Award Winners!

Virgin Voyages Unveils Beach Club And Entertainment

Virgin Voyages Unveils Beach Club And Entertainment

First Look At Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady

First Look At Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady

Royal Caribbean Odyssey Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

Royal Caribbean Odyssey Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection To Debut In 2020

Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection To Debut In 2020

Silversea Cruises World Cruises 2021

Silversea Cruises World Cruises 2021

Virgin Voyages Reveals Suite Design New Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages Reveals Suite Design New Cruise Ship

Celebrity Edge Sneak Peek: Why You Should Be Excited About Celebrity Cruises' Ship

Celebrity Edge Sneak Peek: Why You Should Be Excited About Celebrity Cruises' Ship

Celebrity Edge Shipyard Hyperlapse Tour

Celebrity Edge Shipyard Hyperlapse Tour

Marella Cruises Cast Members Rehearse New Show Debut

Marella Cruises Cast Members Rehearse New Show Debut

Shipyard Tour: Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Of The Seas Gets Its Finishing Touches -- Video

Shipyard Tour: Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Of The Seas Gets Its Finishing Touches -- Video

Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line

Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial

Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial

Live From MSC Seaside: A Cruise Ship Designed For The Outdoors

Live From MSC Seaside: A Cruise Ship Designed For The Outdoors

Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum Of The Seas Celebrates Keel Laying

Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum Of The Seas Celebrates Keel Laying

Sneak Peak At Symphony Of The Seas

Sneak Peak At Symphony Of The Seas

Spectrum Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

Spectrum Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

HRH Prince Phillip Visits Cunard's Fleet

HRH Prince Phillip Visits Cunard's Fleet

Royal Rendezvous: 3 Cunard Queens Arrive In Southampton

Royal Rendezvous: 3 Cunard Queens Arrive In Southampton

Celebrity Silhouette's Conveyance

Celebrity Silhouette's Conveyance

Spirit of Adventure will set sail on its maiden voyage on Monday July 26 on a 15-day cruise around the British Isles, including stops in Bristol, Liverpool and Belfast.

"Today has been a long time coming for everyone, so it feels symbolic that the naming of our brand-new cruise ship, "Spirit of Adventure" will be part of such an historic day for the UK," said Stace, referring to the lifting of all COVID restrictions in England.

"Those who love to travel have waited patiently for it to resume, and what better way to mark a return to the freedom that travel gives us than with the launch of a new cruise ship."

Captain Tanner said: "When I manoeuvred Spirit of Adventure into Tilbury in October 2020, I never thought it would be this long until before we could welcome guests and set sail."

Saga Spirit of Adventure (Photo: Adam Coulter)

The ship was handed over by Meyer-Werft shipbuilders in September 2020 and was due to take to the waters last year but, because of COVID, has remained anchored and waiting to take to the seas.

Last year was set to be a bumper year for naming ceremonies, with this ship, Celebrity Apex, Iona and Enchanted Princess all due to be christened in the U.K.

This is the first ‘real life’ naming ceremony in this country in at least 18 months. The last notable one was sister ship Spirit of Discovery, in Dover in July 2019, the godmother of whom is Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Spirit of Adventure is also the first new cruise ship to be named in Portsmouth (Viking Venus was named at sea).

The over-50s line was the first to insist on all passengers being fully vaccinated and although can sail full under UK government guidelines, it will sail at 80 percent capacity.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
When Are Cruise Lines Around the World Expected To Resume Service?
5
Saga Cruise News: New Ship Spirit of Adventure Named in Portsmouth
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.