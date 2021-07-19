  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Crystal Cruises' New Expedition Ship to Sail the Northeast Passage
Bookings Open for 2021 Expedition Cruises on New Crystal Endeavor Ship
Cruise Ship Delays Announced, Following Yard Closures and Slowdowns
Crystal to Require COVID-19 Vaccination for Ocean, River Cruises
Crystal Cruises Unveils Inaugural Sailings, Icelandic Debut for Crystal Endeavor
Norwegian Cruise Line to Resume Sailing with Ships in Caribbean, Greece
Crystal Announces Further Restart in Antigua Aboard Crystal Symphony
Silversea Restarts Cruising in Greece Today, Galapagos Tomorrow
Crystal Releases Full Lineup of 2021 River Cruises
Multiple Cruise Lines Restart Additional Operations Around the World
Crystal Cruise News: Brand-New Luxury Expedition Ship Crystal Endeavor Begins Sailing Iceland
Crystal Endeavor in Iceland/Crystal Cruises

Crystal Cruise News: Brand-New Luxury Expedition Ship Crystal Endeavor Begins Sailing Iceland

Crystal Cruise News: Brand-New Luxury Expedition Ship Crystal Endeavor Begins Sailing Iceland
Crystal Endeavor in Iceland/Crystal Cruises

July 19, 2021

Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(8:45 a.m. EDT) – Crystal Cruises first brand-new luxury expedition ship, Crystal Endeavor, has launched, sailing itineraries in Iceland.

The maiden voyage for the 200-passenger ship left Reykavik on July 17, sailing the first of five round-trip Iceland itineraries. The ship is carrying fully vaccinated passengers and crew, and COVID-19 tests were required at embarkation. Because they are vaccinated, guests are permitted to explore independently in Iceland.

“This is an incredible moment for the entire Crystal Family as we watch Crystal Endeavor embark upon her maiden voyage,” Crystal President Jack Anderson said in a release.

“Our new expedition yacht will take our guests further than ever before on bold adventures to the far corners of the globe and offering explorations, enrichment and immersive experiences beyond anything they’ve experienced before. The ship features spaciousness, personal service and luxury for our guests with safety and responsible stewardship of the world’s oceans at the forefront.”

Crystal Endeavor boasts PC6 polar classification, which allows it to travel to the Arctic and Antarctica. The expedition vessel has 18 Zodiacs, a fleet of 14 sea kayaks, snorkel gear, and a six-guest submarine and two helicopters.

Featured Videos

Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021

Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021

Cruise Executives Wish Cruise Critic a Happy 25th Anniversary (VIDEO)

Cruise Executives Wish Cruise Critic a Happy 25th Anniversary (VIDEO)

Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog

Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog

Q&A with Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue (2021)

Q&A with Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue (2021)

Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later

Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later

Cruise Critic | EatSleepCruise: What's It Like Onboard Celebrity Edge?

Cruise Critic | EatSleepCruise: What's It Like Onboard Celebrity Edge?

Anthem Of The Seas Welcomes Gigi The Giraffe

Anthem Of The Seas Welcomes Gigi The Giraffe

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- The Magic Carpet

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- The Magic Carpet

Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return

Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Eden

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Eden

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Infinite Veranda Cabins

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Infinite Veranda Cabins

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Your Cruise Director

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Your Cruise Director

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Pools

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Pools

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation

Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better?

Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better?

Introduction To Azamara Club Cruises

Introduction To Azamara Club Cruises

Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021)

Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021)

Most Exciting Luxury Cruise Ships For 2021 (Video)

Most Exciting Luxury Cruise Ships For 2021 (Video)

Highlights From Regent Seven Seas Explorer

Highlights From Regent Seven Seas Explorer

The Most Luxurious Cruise Ship Suites at Sea - Video Guide

The Most Luxurious Cruise Ship Suites at Sea - Video Guide

5 Ways A Seabourn Cruise Will Make You Feel Special - Video Tour

5 Ways A Seabourn Cruise Will Make You Feel Special - Video Tour

Love Luxury Resorts? Here's Why You Should Cruise Seabourn

Love Luxury Resorts? Here's Why You Should Cruise Seabourn

Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises! (VIDEO)

Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises! (VIDEO)

LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE!

LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE!

CRUISE NEWS Countdown! This Week's Top 5 Stories

CRUISE NEWS Countdown! This Week's Top 5 Stories

NEWS: CDC Loosens Mask Restrictions; Norwegian Reveals NEW Ship Class (VIDEO)

NEWS: CDC Loosens Mask Restrictions; Norwegian Reveals NEW Ship Class (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What Does the Latest CDC Guidance Mean? We Explain, Cruisers & Cruise Lines React

VIDEO: What Does the Latest CDC Guidance Mean? We Explain, Cruisers & Cruise Lines React

Alaska 2021: Inside Passage Businesses Talk About A Devastating Season Without Cruise Tourists

Alaska 2021: Inside Passage Businesses Talk About A Devastating Season Without Cruise Tourists

CRUISE NEWS: Two Brand-New Cruise Ships From Disney And Celebrity Revealed, See Photos! (VIDEO)

CRUISE NEWS: Two Brand-New Cruise Ships From Disney And Celebrity Revealed, See Photos! (VIDEO)

BREAKING NEWS: CDC Says Cruises From the U.S. Could Start by "Mid-July"

BREAKING NEWS: CDC Says Cruises From the U.S. Could Start by "Mid-July"

CRUISE NEWS: Two States Sue CDC Over Cruise Restart, New MSC Virtuosa Photos & More

CRUISE NEWS: Two States Sue CDC Over Cruise Restart, New MSC Virtuosa Photos & More

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC Battle Over Cruise Continues!

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC Battle Over Cruise Continues!

NEWS: Norwegian Makes HUGE Waves with Restart Plans (Bonus! Live From an Alaska Cruise)

NEWS: Norwegian Makes HUGE Waves with Restart Plans (Bonus! Live From an Alaska Cruise)

CRUISE NEWS: Where Can You Cruise To -- And From -- In Summer 2021?

CRUISE NEWS: Where Can You Cruise To -- And From -- In Summer 2021?

Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021

Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC's Silence And Where Vaccinated Passengers Can Sail in 2021 -- VIDEO

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC's Silence And Where Vaccinated Passengers Can Sail in 2021 -- VIDEO

BONUS NEWS! Royal Caribbean, Celebrity to Resume Cruising in June

BONUS NEWS! Royal Caribbean, Celebrity to Resume Cruising in June

BREAKING: A Big Cruise Line Says Guests Need the Jab, Another Announces U.K. Return

BREAKING: A Big Cruise Line Says Guests Need the Jab, Another Announces U.K. Return

NEWS: This Cruise Line is Returning to Cruise SOON! -- Video

NEWS: This Cruise Line is Returning to Cruise SOON! -- Video

NEWS: Odyssey of the Seas' Debut in Israel, and Where Royal Caribbean Might Restart Next -- VIDEO

NEWS: Odyssey of the Seas' Debut in Israel, and Where Royal Caribbean Might Restart Next -- VIDEO

Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021

Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021

Cruise Restart, Rising Cruise Prices & The Vaccine's Impact On Bookings (Video)

Cruise Restart, Rising Cruise Prices & The Vaccine's Impact On Bookings (Video)

Exciting Disney Cruise News, More Vaccine Mandates & MSC Seashore Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Exciting Disney Cruise News, More Vaccine Mandates & MSC Seashore Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Why Lines Aren't Canceling Alaska Cruises, Robot News and More (VIDEO)

Why Lines Aren't Canceling Alaska Cruises, Robot News and More (VIDEO)

CDC Mask Mandate, Cruise Vaccine News and Canada's Cruise Ban Through 2022 (VIDEO)

CDC Mask Mandate, Cruise Vaccine News and Canada's Cruise Ban Through 2022 (VIDEO)

Cruisers and Cruise Lines Talk Vaccines, Big Azamara News and More -- VIDEO

Cruisers and Cruise Lines Talk Vaccines, Big Azamara News and More -- VIDEO

Royal Caribbean Group Sells Popular Cruise Line, Mandatory Vaccines and More (Video)

Royal Caribbean Group Sells Popular Cruise Line, Mandatory Vaccines and More (Video)

Exciting Cruise News From Carnival Corp., Pause Extensions & More (Video)

Exciting Cruise News From Carnival Corp., Pause Extensions & More (Video)

Exciting New Ships In 2021 - This Week In Cruise News (Video)

Exciting New Ships In 2021 - This Week In Cruise News (Video)

Rudi Sodamin Makes A Special, Thanksgiving-themed "Food Faces" Video For Cruise Critic

Rudi Sodamin Makes A Special, Thanksgiving-themed "Food Faces" Video For Cruise Critic

Coin Ceremony For Celebrity Cruises' New Ship, Celebrity Beyond

Coin Ceremony For Celebrity Cruises' New Ship, Celebrity Beyond

Cruising In Maine During COVID-19, On The Only Ship Sailing In The U.S.

Cruising In Maine During COVID-19, On The Only Ship Sailing In The U.S.

Video: Former Cruise Ship Captain Offers "Ghost Tours" Of Empty Cruise Liners In South England

Video: Former Cruise Ship Captain Offers "Ghost Tours" Of Empty Cruise Liners In South England

Variety Cruises' Galileo, The First Eastern Mediterranean Cruise In The COVID Era

Variety Cruises' Galileo, The First Eastern Mediterranean Cruise In The COVID Era

Video: Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements

Video: Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements

Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic

Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic

Disney Cruise Line Announces Disney Wish

Disney Cruise Line Announces Disney Wish

Cruise Critic's 2019 Cruisers' Choice Award Winners!

Cruise Critic's 2019 Cruisers' Choice Award Winners!

Virgin Voyages Unveils Beach Club And Entertainment

Virgin Voyages Unveils Beach Club And Entertainment

First Look At Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady

First Look At Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady

Royal Caribbean Odyssey Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

Royal Caribbean Odyssey Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection To Debut In 2020

Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection To Debut In 2020

Silversea Cruises World Cruises 2021

Silversea Cruises World Cruises 2021

Virgin Voyages Reveals Suite Design New Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages Reveals Suite Design New Cruise Ship

Celebrity Edge Sneak Peek: Why You Should Be Excited About Celebrity Cruises' Ship

Celebrity Edge Sneak Peek: Why You Should Be Excited About Celebrity Cruises' Ship

The Blue Eye Lounge On Ponant's Explorer-class Cruise Ship

The Blue Eye Lounge On Ponant's Explorer-class Cruise Ship

Celebrity Edge Shipyard Hyperlapse Tour

Celebrity Edge Shipyard Hyperlapse Tour

Marella Cruises Cast Members Rehearse New Show Debut

Marella Cruises Cast Members Rehearse New Show Debut

Shipyard Tour: Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Of The Seas Gets Its Finishing Touches -- Video

Shipyard Tour: Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Of The Seas Gets Its Finishing Touches -- Video

Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line

Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial

Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial

Live From MSC Seaside: A Cruise Ship Designed For The Outdoors

Live From MSC Seaside: A Cruise Ship Designed For The Outdoors

Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum Of The Seas Celebrates Keel Laying

Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum Of The Seas Celebrates Keel Laying

Sneak Peak At Symphony Of The Seas

Sneak Peak At Symphony Of The Seas

Spectrum Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

Spectrum Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

Britannia Club Restaurant On Queen Victoria

Britannia Club Restaurant On Queen Victoria

HRH Prince Phillip Visits Cunard's Fleet

HRH Prince Phillip Visits Cunard's Fleet

Royal Rendezvous: 3 Cunard Queens Arrive In Southampton

Royal Rendezvous: 3 Cunard Queens Arrive In Southampton

Celebrity Silhouette's Conveyance

Celebrity Silhouette's Conveyance

The ship was originally intended to launch in June 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed the timeline. It is part of a wave of new luxury expedition vessels coming from different cruise lines, as people with hefty budgets seek to fulfill their bucket lists in more and more comfort.

To that end, the ship's 100 suites feature king-sized beds, flat-screen TVs, walk-in closets and amenities like heated storage for drying parkas and spa-esque bathrooms with heated floors, anti-fog mirrors and rainfall showerheads. Crystal Endeavor has six restaurants, plus room service.

All ports on Crystal Endeavor's Iceland cruises have complimentary excursions led by naturalist experts The ship's expedition team includes a marine biologist, ornithologist, geologist/glaciologist, historian, two professional photographers, polar expedition specialists and an artist-in-residence.

Cruise Critic members are onboard the inaugural sailing and are posting photos from Iceland – follow along.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
When Are Cruise Lines Around the World Expected To Resume Service?
5
Saga Cruise News: New Ship Spirit of Adventure Named in Portsmouth
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.