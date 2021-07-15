Tradewinds Ship Arrested in Dover at Request of Star Clippers

  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
July 15, 2021

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
(Updated 5:50 p.m. EDT) -- The debut ship for Tradewind Voyages has been arrested today in Dover, England at the request of small-ship sailing line Star Clippers.

Golden Horizon -- which had just completed a short preview cruise and was due to set out on its maiden voyage on Monday -- has been the subject of much wrangling between new upstart Tradewind and Star Clippers, which initially ordered the vessel.

"Earlier today, the English authorities have, upon instruction of Star Clippers...arrested the vessel Golden Horizon," Star Clippers confirmed to Cruise Critic in an emailed statement.

Originally to be built as Flying Clipper by Croatia's Brodosplit shipyard, Golden Horizon was made a part of newly-formed Tradewind Voyages after negotiations between Brodosplit and Star Clippers faltered. The latter has been trying to get the sailing ship built since 2017, but its construction was beset by delays and technical issues.

Brodosplit 483 -- the technical shipyard name for the vessel -- is being held in Dover over damages awarded to Star Clippers founder Mikael Kraft, to the tune of 13 million euros. Brodosplit Group will reportedly need to pay seven million euros to have the ship released.

"Despite several payment demands, Croatian shipyard Brodosplit refused to voluntarily discharge its financial obligations to Star Clippers, which made an arrest unavoidable," Star Clippers told Cruise Critic. "Star Clippers have advised Brodosplit Group that upon proper payment of the debt owed to Star Clippers the vessel will be released from arrest immediately."

For its part, Tradewind says nothing has changed, telling UK journalist Dave Monk late Thursday that Golden Horizon's voyages will continue as scheduled. The ship is due to sail Friday on a weekend cruise in advance of its Monday maiden voyage.

Cruise Critic will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

How was this article?

