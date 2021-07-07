  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Regent Seven Seas Reveals Details of its 2024 World Cruise

Regent Seven Seas Reveals Details of its 2024 World Cruise
July 07, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
(11:30 a.m. EDT) -- Regent Seven Seas Cruises has revealed details of its 132-day, multi-continent 2024 World Cruise on Seven Seas Mariner.

The epic voyage, which spans close to five months, takes in Central America, the U.S. West Coast and Hawaii, South Pacific Islands, Australia and New Zealand, Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and Bermuda.

"Navigate the World" begins on January 6, 2024, roundtrip Miami, Florida, and Seven Seas Mariner will visit 66 ports of call across 31 countries and four continents.

The cruise includes a choice of 442 free shore excursions, as well as 12 in-port overnight stays and crossings of both the Panama Canal and Suez Canal.

The sailing also provides access to 61 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the most the cruise line has ever visited on a world cruise, including the Gondwana Rainforests of Australia, the Churches and Convents of Goa and Tuscany’s Medici Villas and Gardens.

There are also 18 optional land programs, 11 of which are completely new. The multi-night land programs include Ayers Rock in Australia, a visit to the Taj Mahal or the Great Pyramids of Giza.

"The past two years we have seen record booking world cruise launch days, which is a testament to our guests’ enduring passion for travel and illustrates just how special these voyages are,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

"We believe our 2024 World Cruise is our most enriching to date, representing the opportunity for uniquely immersive exploration thanks to access to a huge number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites and hundreds of free shore excursions."

Regent’s 2024 World Cruise includes first-class air, door-to-door luggage service, a comprehensive visa package, unlimited valet laundry, dry-cleaning and pressing, phone time per suite, onboard medical service, a commemorative gift and more. Also included in the voyage fare are all specialty restaurants, premium beverages, all entertainment and unlimited internet access .

The cruise goes on sale on July 14, 2021 and fares start at $73,499 per person for a Deluxe Veranda Suite, and $199,999 per person for a Master Suite.

