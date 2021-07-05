Crystal Successfully Restarts Cruises, Debuts First Voyages from Nassau

(2:36 p.m. EDT) -- Luxury line Crystal has successfully restarted its oceangoing cruises this past weekend, inaugurating its first-ever roundtrip sailings from the Bahamian port of Nassau.

Crystal Serenity set sail on its first "Luxury Bahamas Escapes" sailing on July 3, 2021. The new weeklong Bahamian immersion voyages will run through November of this year, using Nassau as a turnaround port.

In attendance for the occasion were executives from Crystal, Bahamian government officials, the Honorable Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar, and Director General Joy Jibrilu of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, along with other dignitaries from the Port of Nassau.

The sailing was also noteworthy as the first time passengers had boarded Crystal Serenity in nearly 16 months. The ship exited Nassau harbor to a water cannon salute as the vessel's loudspeakers played Louis Armstrong's classic, "What a Wonderful World".

"We are delighted to celebrate this historic day in Nassau as Crystal Serenity resumes sailing and welcomes our guests, who we consider our Crystal Family, back on board,” said Carmen Roig, senior vice president of marketing and sales for Crystal.

“We thank the Honorable Dionisio D’Aguilar, Minister of Tourism & Aviation for The Commonwealth of The Bahamas and Director General Joy Jibrilu, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism for their partnership in helping to accomplish these special voyages and for the warm welcome Crystal has received."

Back in March, the luxury line was the first to announce its intentions to homeport cruises out of Nassau; a decision that was quickly echoed by mainstream line Royal Caribbean, which chose Nassau as the turnaround port for new sailings aboard its Adventure of the Seas.

“It’s a momentous day in Nassau as we bid bon voyage to eager passengers and crew aboard Crystal Serenity. It’s our great pleasure to welcome Crystal Cruises back to The Bahamas after months of anticipation, collaboration and tremendous planning,” said the Hon. Dionisio D'Aguilar, Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation. “The thrilling itineraries that await travelers will help refuel our local economy while also providing an unforgettable experience for guests.”