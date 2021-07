It feels like pre-pandemic times onboard Celebrity Edge, which left Fort Lauderdale June 26 as the first mainstream ship to sail out of a U.S. homeport since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Cruise Critic's Managing Editor Chris Gray Faust sat down with EatSleepCruise.com Co-Founder Don Bucolo to discuss the overall experience onboard, and how it differs from cruises in June 2021.