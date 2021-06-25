7 Highlights From a Week Onboard Celebrity Apex

Martini glass-shaped hot tubs, spectacular craft cocktails and a restaurant that moves up and down the side of the ship.

These are just a few of the features you'll find onboard Celebrity's newest ship Celebrity Apex, sailing roundtrip from Athens for its maiden voyage.

Cruise Critic had the opportunity to explore everything Apex has to offer during a weeklong itinerary in the Greek Isles. Here are seven highlights from our seven days onboard Celebrity's newest ship.

Day 1: The Embarkation Process

Even with COVID precautions and protocols, the embarkation process for Celebrity Apex was quick and efficient. Even with a health check-in, a nasal swab and a little waiting around, we were onboard in less than an hour. *

* Note: Embarkation times and processes may vary among cruise lines, itineraries and departure ports.

Day 2: Pools & Sun Decks

Celebrity Apex's pool deck -- named the Resort Deck -- boasts a pool bar, plenty of lounge chairs and a really nice-sized pool. It also has the best selfie spot onboard the ship, a challenging jogging track and what Celebrity calls the Champagne Glass -- or the Martini Glass -- hot tubs.

Not a sun worshipper? Not to worry. The indoor, adult-only Solarium offers solace and shade from the bustling Resort Deck.

Day 3: Your Cruise Director

No cruise experience is complete without a warm and welcoming Cruise Director. Apex's Cruise Director, Giuseppe Moschella, is already a passenger favorite who is committed to taking the cruise experience to, what he calls, "Apex level." Want to learn how? Watch our video to hear it in his own words.

Day 4: Infinite Veranda Cabins

One of the things that sets Celebrity Apex apart is its infinite veranda cabins. This is not a true veranda or balcony the way you think of it. Instead it's a way to combine some indoor and outdoor space, make your cabin feel more spacious, and allow a natural sea breeze in with the simple push of a button.

Day 5: The Retreat

If you're sailing Celebrity Apex, you may want to consider splurging on a suite. Suites come with all kinds of perks, including exclusive access to Luminae, an onboard restaurant with excellent food, the private Retreat Sundeck and The Retreat Lounge.

Day 6: Eden

Eden is a multi-level, multi-use space on Celebrity Apex. During the day it's a relaxing lounge space filled with foliage and spectacular sea views. At night, Eden transforms into an entertainment space with acrobats, aerialists and musicians. Passengers will also find a for-fee restaurant, and a great bar with interesting craft cocktails.

But no matter what time of day you visit Eden, it is sure to be a feast for the senses.

Day 7: The Magic Carpet

Cantilevered over the side of the ship, Celebrity Apex's Magic Carpet transforms into a different space as it moves up and down the side of the ship. While on Deck 5, it serves as an extension of Raw on 5. While on Deck 2, it becomes a part of the tendering process.